'We gotta get that right': OU football's Jeff Lebby stresses importance of starting faster, limiting pre-snap penalties

In Saturday’s 41-34 loss to Kansas State, Oklahoma committed 11 penalties for 87 yards, six of which were pre-snap falters by its offensive line.
Offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby said Monday that correcting the unit’s penalty struggles will be a heavy focus in the week leading up to the Sooners’ contest against TCU at 11 a.m. Oct. 1.
“We’re gonna put a ton of emphasis on it,” he said. “We talk about playing smart, clean football every day of the week, and we’ve got to do that. We’ve got to do a better job coaching it, and again, we’ve been pretty clean. And for whatever reason on Saturday evening, we weren’t, so we gotta get that right.”
In 2022, OU has tried to create a better fan atmosphere at home games. While the new LED lights have been a hit, the public address announcer’s new first-down celebration has not. He yells “Boomer” each time the Sooners move the chains, and fans have pointed that out as a potential issue with communication across OU’s offensive line due to the volume.
The announcer’s shout sometimes interrupted quarterback Dillon Gabriel’s cadence within Oklahoma’s high-tempo offense. Lebby said after the game the program would talk about that issue internally, and on Monday, he said it won’t be a problem moving forward.
Welcome to Move On Monday. Before we collectively move on (because I know this is how the internet works and you'll never dwell on anything) I need to ask who the hell thought this is a bright idea? Turn his mic off. pic.twitter.com/xaBipuC2Ap— Eddie Radosevich (@Eddie_Rado) September 26, 2022
“I think some of those things will get cleaned up,” he said, “It’s just everybody getting used to how we’re playing.”
Despite the loss, the Sooners gained 550 yards and averaged 7.5 yards per play. However, since OU’s second game against Kent State, it has collectively recorded only two first downs on its first game-opening possessions.
Oklahoma, which found itself down 14-0 early in the first quarter against the Wildcats, must begin faster in the future, according to Lebby.
“I think there’s just got to be a heightened sense of urgency with everybody involved, including me, about starting faster,” he said. “We got to do a better job there. … That’ll be a stress for sure this week.”
Overall, Lebby feels there were positive takeaways, but his unit must improve on limiting self-inflicted wounds.
“I think, again, the frustration is in the fact that five offensive penalties, and they killed drives,” Lebby said. “We found ourselves. We were really bad on third down. We had five (plays) third-and-7 plus, where we didn’t convert a single one.
"Three of those five were because of pre-snap penalties, one of them was because of a drop. So you look at that and think, ‘Man, you got a chance to be a lot more efficient if those things don’t happen.’”
