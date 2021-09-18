'We fought our tails off': What OU coach Lincoln Riley said after the Sooners' 23-16 win over Nebraska

No. 3 Oklahoma (3-0) bested Nebraska (2-2) 23-16 on Saturday in Norman. The Sooners had 408 yards of offense as redshirt sophomore quarterback Spencer Rattler ended the day 23-of-33 passing with 215 yards and a touchdown.
Redshirt junior receiver Jadon Haselwood led the Sooners with six receptions for 61 yards. Running backs Kennedy Brooks and Eric Gray combined for 159 rushing yards and one touchdown. Defensively, OU totaled 71 tackles, five sacks and one turnover.
Here's what head coach Lincoln Riley said after the game:
On OU defense’s performance:
“Guys made a couple of plays and a couple times we were in some three man rushes, and didn't quite get the pressure that we feel like we should have. Several of them were on broken plays, and that’s kind of the chess game back and forth, especially with an athletic quarterback like him because he's so good at pulling it down and running it. … In a lot of ways that can be their best third down offense and maybe the toughest one to defend.”
“I thought we adjusted a little bit as it went on. … It’s kind of like the Tulane game where all of a sudden it's kind of four down territory every time. When you are playing teams that are on four downs instead of three, it's a different world. We’d all be a lot better on offense if we knew we had four downs every single time we touched the football. I'm sure there'll be some things that we can clean up coverage wise, but it's hard to fault our pass rush the way it was all day.”
On Rattler’s performance:
“I thought he played pretty smart, I really did. I think he felt the game a little bit. There's art to playing quarterback because you have so much control of the game with your decision making, all of these games unfold differently, you don't always know how they're gonna play out, there's executing your plays but there's also a feeling of how the game is going and how the rest of the team is playing too.”
“I thought he had a good feel about that, other than one throw in the first half that he missed a read, other than that he really didn't put the ball in danger. He had a couple of plays and decisions that I would want back and it really felt like offensively, without having watched the tape, that everybody was just OK as far as the quality of play.”
“We fought our tails off, but we just weren't quite sharp enough to play elite ball. We had some great moments, especially to open both halves, but we’ve got to play cleaner ball. We just still have too many mistakes especially on first and second downs where we've got plays that ought to be getting easy yardage. We're not executing those plays and then we'll put ourselves in long yardage and the long yardage game is not one anybody wants to be in over and over and over.”
“We're close there, he'll play better, we'll get coached better, we'll continue to improve offensively. We're close, if we keep battling, and we'll keep growing and progressing as an offense, we could have a pretty good unit.”
On Haselwood’s afternoon, Rattler’s protection:
“I thought Jadon was good. He made some really competitive catches and obviously had the tough, tough play go against him there on the fade ball. But yeah, Jaden was good. He made some really good plays.”
“I think with (Rattler), we protected him a little bit better the second half. (There were) just a couple things that we just missed. We didn't have free guys running through. We just weren't quite clean on a couple of protections in the first half. He's been there so I thought he got settled in and sort of was better (in the second half).”
On the pressure facing Rattler:
“I think Spencer's handled it well, he's practiced his tail off. He's getting better as a player. I don't think he would have handled today the same way a year ago, just with the way the game unfolded.”
“Playing quarterback’s about learning to win, and he's learning to win in different ways and getting better. Offensively, to play at an elite level against a good defense, and they’re a very good defense, you’ve got to be really, really sharp and we’re just a tick off. We're gonna get there though, I promise you.”
