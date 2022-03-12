'We fell short': OU basketball's NCAA Tournament hopes slip away in Big 12 Tournament semifinals loss to Texas Tech

Attendees numbering 16,557 were on their feet inside the T-Mobile Center as Jacob Groves stepped to the line for a crucial free-throw.
With seven seconds remaining in its game against No. 14 Texas Tech, Oklahoma was down two points and desperate for Groves’ two foul shots to fall.
After rolling the first one in, the junior forward’s second attempt ricocheted off the back of the rim, was tipped into the backcourt by redshirt senior forward Ethan Chargois and into the hands of senior guard Umoja Gibson.
Three seconds remained as Gibson crossed the half court line. He drove the lane and lost control as Texas Tech guard Kevin McCullar swiped the ball, and possibly OU’s NCAA Tournament chances, from his grasp.
The Sooners entered Friday’s contest as one of the first four teams out of the NCAA Tournament, according to ESPN’s Bracketology, after a strong 72-67 win over No. 3 Baylor in the Big 12 Tournament quarterfinal round on Thursday.
Yet, Oklahoma (18-15, 7-11 Big 12) failed to boost its resume, falling to the Red Raiders (25-8, 12-6) 56-55 in the conference tournament semifinals in Kansas City on Friday night, leaving its postseason destiny uncertain.
“This group has the DNA of an NCAA Tournament team,” Moser said. “They're resilient. They've stayed together and we've won these games late. We fell short today against an elite team by one.”
The Sooners struggled shooting and taking care of the ball to start the game. They turned the ball over four times in the first three minutes and went nearly six minutes without a field goal in the first half. The Red Raiders couldn’t miss, as they swished 65 percent of their field goals, including six of their last eight to end the half.
Oklahoma trailed Texas Tech 37-26 at halftime, before it conjured a miraculous 14-0 run to take a 47-44 lead with 7:25 left. OU played stifling defense, forcing 15 turnovers, grabbing six steals and outrebounding TTU 22-21 defensively.
However, the Red Raiders went on a run of their own to close the game, holding the Sooners to zero field goal makes in the last 3:02. Entering the game, coach Mark Adams’ team ranked No. 1 in the country in points allowed per 100 possessions, according to Ken Pomeroy’s ratings.
“At halftime, everybody is watching these games and everybody has to win games, and not everybody has to play a Texas Tech defense or a Baylor defense,” Moser said. “These guys were down 11, and we talked about getting back and guarding ourselves.
“The way we played defense in the second half and what we did against their defense trying to move the ball, I can't say enough about this group's resiliency and how good of a group this is and how much of an NCAA tournament team this is.”
Gibson scored a game-high 16 points on 5-for-12 shooting, including four 3-pointers while leading all players with 36 minutes. Junior forward Jalen Hill added 13 points on 5-for-10 shooting and grabbed five rebounds in the loss.
“I've got to thank my teammates and my coaches,” Hill said. “They believed in me. I haven't shot that well this season. They kept believing in me, and I just take the shots when they're open. That's it, really.”
Notably, the Groves brothers — Jacob and senior forward Tanner — combined for just three points. Previously, Jacob delivered a night to remember against the Bears on Thursday, scoring 15 points, splashing three 3-pointers and grabbing nine rebounds.
Redshirt senior guard Jordan Goldwire finished with 14 points and shot 4-for-6 from the free throw line. The Norcross, Georgia native’s valiant 34 minute effort was cut short, however, as he received oxygen and sat on the bench down the stretch due to exhaustion and cramping.
“He's asked to do so much as the primary ball handler,” Moser said. “He's asked to do so much defensively. He literally gave everything he had. For him to cramp up and not be able to get in there, it killed him. Think about it. He went from extreme exhaustion two nights ago, but we're asking him to do a lot on both ends, on both ends. I can't say enough about his heart and how hard he played.”
With Goldwire absent from the court in the final seconds, Gibson was forced to create his own shot. He ultimately traveled, resulting in a turnover and the loss.
“(I was) just trying to get downhill and attack the defense,” Gibson said about the final play. “But the ultimate goal was to get down the hill and try to get a clean basket.”
The Sooners’ March Madness chances not only took a hit with the loss, but with the wins of other bubble teams. Dayton, Indiana and Texas A&M all earned wins in their respective conference tournaments. Following its loss, Oklahoma remains one of the first four teams out of the tournament, according to Joe Lunardi’s latest update.
If you ask Moser, his team has the resume and the intangibles of a March Madness team.
“This league is like none other, there is no bottom,” Moser said. “It's every night and you're playing against top, top level teams. And we have competed every night. We've won those games. I've been in the NCAA Tournament. I've advanced in the NCAA Tournament. I know what an NCAA Tournament team looks like.”
The Sooners ultimately find out their postseason fate during the 2022 Men’s Basketball Championship Show at 5 p.m. on Sunday, March 13 (CBS). Until then, Moser will continue to plead his case for anyone who will listen.
“I can't say enough about this group staying together through adversity,” OU coach Porter Moser said. “Through a tough injury, through some losses. I can't say enough about how they stuck together, fought to get better, fought to practice, fought to stay positive, blocked out outside noise, and controlled what they could control.”
