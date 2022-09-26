'We fell short last week': OU football's Ted Roof takes ownership for Sooners' defensive struggles

Defensive coordinator Ted Roof didn’t make any excuses or point any fingers following Oklahoma’s 41-34 loss to Kansas State during his press conference Monday.
Roof addressed the Sooners’ tackling issues, took ownership of the team’s struggles and vowed to make quick fixes this week. The longtime defensive guru wasn’t impressed with his team’s physicality against the Wildcats and highlighted it as something to work on.
“(Physicality) is something we focus on every week, and we fell short last week,” Roof said. “Our approach each and every week is to be a physical football team, to tackle well, limit yards after contact, and we didn't do that. We didn't do a very good job of that the other night. And again, everything that went wrong is my fault. I’ve gotta help everybody get it fixed. That's what we’ve got to do moving forward.”
Roof acknowledged during last Tuesday’s practice there were some warning signs of the defensive unraveling that surfaced against the Wildcats. However, he noted there were no issues later in the week and he didn’t anticipate any setbacks before the game.
“There were (some issues on Tuesday), but we picked it up on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday,” Roof said. “Certainly, if there were, we addressed it, and if we'd have thought that our guys weren't ready to play, we tried to do something to address that. But after our meetings and practices, we felt like our guys were ready but obviously the results for whatever reason didn't reflect that.”
Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez rushed for 148 yards and four touchdowns against the Sooners. The Nebraska transfer converted a 55-yard run on third-and-16 in the fourth quarter, which set up a touchdown and put the game out of reach.
Roof knows OU will face a similar test against the Horned Frogs on Saturday in Fort Worth as quarterback Max Duggan is a threat with his legs. The three-year starter is also a threat in the passing game and ranks first in the country in passing efficiency rating.
“Their quarterback is certainly a big-time running threat,” Roof said. “He's very efficient, and if you don't take things off tape and correct them and fix them, they keep showing up. So we've got to make sure that we get those issues corrected and fixed. So moving forward, when teams do that against us (we need to) execute better, coach better and do it all together.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.