'We fell asleep': OU basketball forces overtime vs TCU, but defensive lapses, poor shot choices, turnovers doom Sooners

Umoja Gibson was forced to decide between guarding two opposing players when TCU forward Charles O’Bannon made a cut toward the basket unguarded through the lane.
O’Bannon then popped out to the left corner where he stood unattended after Gibson, a senior guard, followed Horned Frogs forward Emanuel Miller under the basket.
Freshman guard Bijan Cortes, in for injured redshirt senior guard Jordan Goldwire, allowed TCU guard Mike Miles to drive left and pass to an undeterred O’Bannon who swished a game-winning 3-pointer with 27.3 seconds remaining in overtime that left the record 2,144 students inside Schollmaier Arena roaring.
“We had them almost at the shot clock,” Oklahoma head coach Porter Moser said, describing the play after the game. “It was the same thing against Butler where there’s three seconds, two seconds. The guy is stuck and they back-cut out to the corner where we fell asleep.”
Prior to O’Bannon’s shot, the Sooners had battled through both halves, even forcing overtime when junior forward Jalen Hill was left completely unattended for a tying layup to end regulation. On the last possession of overtime, senior guard Elijah Harkless drove, turned and launched a desperate go-ahead field goal attempt like he’d sunk against Alabama last season and Butler earlier this winter.
This time, he wasn’t quite so lucky, as the ball clanked off the rim at the buzzer, handing OU (12-5, 2-3 Big 12) a 59-58 loss to TCU (12-2, 2-1 Big 12). The defeat marks the first time this season Oklahoma has lost consecutive games and is its first loss to the Horned Frogs since March 8, 2017.
Moser expressed frustration postgame with his team’s decision-making and shot selection. The Sooners picked their attempts poorly not only throughout the game, but especially in crucial moments down the stretch, including Harkless’ last chance effort.
“EJ’s made a lot of big shots in those moments,” Moser said. “We just didn’t make good decisions… you’ve got to make the defense do something hard and they didn’t. When you dribble (into a triple team) and then just stop and pick it up (that’s not going to work)… I’ve got to coach it better.”
The Sooners turned the ball over a season-high 20 times in Saturday’s contest and surrendered 22 points off those takeaways. They also shot their second lowest percentage from the field this season at just 40 percent after shooting 37.5 percent vs. Houston Baptist on Nov. 24.
Moser’s group was looking to get back on track offensively after its lackluster showing against Texas on Jan. 11 in Austin, where it shot 40.4 percent from the field and made just one of 13 3-point attempts in a 66-52 loss. Instead, OU’s woes were only accentuated in another loss that, on paper, appeared a likely victory entering play.
“I think at the end of the day, we're just not getting good shots and good possessions,” Hill said. “We’ve just got to keep moving the ball and play through the offense. We'll fix it and we'll improve on that.”
“We’ve just got to make smarter plays. We had a lot of turnovers, a lot of bad shots. We’ve just got to find ways to get easy buckets for us.”
Hill was the lone offensive bright spot for OU, scoring 12 points on 4-for-6 shooting and making all four of his free-throw attempts. He also grabbed a career-high 14 rebounds, including five offensively, finishing with his second double-double of the season.
Off a pass from Harkless, Hill sunk the game-tying bucket under the basket with 1.4 seconds remaining in regulation that forced overtime.
𝑵𝑶𝑻 𝑫𝑶𝑵𝑬 𝒀𝑬𝑻 😤📺 ESPN2 | https://t.co/4sBDeesvAi pic.twitter.com/FIiUjJ7kEv— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_MBBall) January 15, 2022
“We knew that they were switching and I had a smaller guy on me,” Hill said. “Porter drew it up, I went to set a slip screen and just came back to the basket and opened up for an easy layup.”
Alongside Hill, Goldwire finished with 12 points on 6-for-10 shooting, Harkless added 11 points and Gibson ended the night with nine points and three 3-point makes. Their efforts were for naught, though, following a bevy of turnovers, poor shot selection and an endgame defensive lapse.
Next, Oklahoma faces No. 9 Kansas (14-2, 3-1) at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 18 in Norman in what will be no easy opportunity for a rebound. Additionally, the Sooners take on ranked opponents No. 1 Baylor and No. 4 Auburn in two of three games following the matchup with the Jayhawks.
“I will say this, the effort didn’t get us,” Moser said. “EJ, Jordan, their effort was really good. Their effort was good enough to win. There was a physicality in it and there was the decision-making and the shot selection.
“This group is playing hard and competitive. We are right there, they didn’t quit. They believed, it's just hard to win when you have 20 turnovers and 20 bad shots.”
