'We failed to respond': Jennie Baranczyk's technical, Sooners' poor 3rd quarter costs OU basketball at Texas

For the first time as Oklahoma’s head coach, Jennie Baranczyk lost her cool.
With 5:37 left in the third quarter of OU’s Saturday evening game at Texas, the Longhorns’ Audrey Warren launched a 3-pointer as the shot clock expired and was fouled by sophomore Skylar Vann.
As Warren headed to the free-throw line, Baranczyk made evident her displeasure with the foul call. The usually mild-mannered coach shouted at the referees, believing Warren had stepped out of bounds before the foul. Baranczyk was given a technical foul, the first registered to any OU coach or player this season. Warren sank all five free throws and extended Texas’ lead from three to eight.
Everything went downhill for OU afterward, as those free throws sparked a 19-2 Longhorn run lasting until the end of the third quarter. No. 18 Oklahoma (20-4, 8-3 Big 12) was outscored 27-6 in the third quarter, leading to its 78-63 loss to No. 16 Texas (17-6, 6-5) in Austin. With the loss, OU fell to second place in the Big 12 conference standings after previously beating the Longhorns 65-63 on Jan. 29.
“Getting a technical was not part of the game plan,” Baranczyk said postgame. “But, I deserved it. I thought she was out of bounds, but clearly I wasn’t right. It didn’t matter if I was anyway.”
The game started off well for the Sooners, who trailed for only 1:47 in the first half while shooting 53 percent from the field. OU forced 12 turnovers and went into halftime with a 38-37 lead.
But Oklahoma collapsed in the third quarter, scoring a season-low six points on eight attempts. The Sooners made just one basket — a layup from senior forward Nydia Lampkin with 1:44 left in the third. Additionally, OU committed nearly half of its 21 turnovers in the third with eight in the period.
Baranczyk feels after her technical, she and her team withered away.
“We failed to respond,” Baranczyk said. “We created our own adversity. That’s on us. We felt sorry for ourselves in that third quarter, and we can do better. We can grow up and figure it out. They were a direct reflection of me.”
Oklahoma’s offense failed to materialize as well. Its 11 assists were a season-low and its six made 3-pointers are the fewest in a game since it made six against Baylor on Feb. 2. On the glass, Texas dominated, winning the rebound battle 45-23. 23 of UT’s rebounds were offensive, tying a season-high allowed by OU.
Baranczyk chose to look beyond the box score, believing her team lost due to its lack of mental toughness.
“I was frustrated,” Baranczyk said. “We felt that way a little too much. We just needed to buck it up and be able to play, because they just kept going. They went right at us.”
Having fallen in the conference standings, the Sooners are now tied with Baylor and behind Iowa State, which holds a head-to-head tiebreaker over OU. With six games left in the regular season, Oklahoma can’t afford to falter much more if it wants to take home the regular season championship, needing a win against No. 9 Iowa State in Ames on Feb. 19.
Ahead of their next game at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 17 in Norman against Texas Tech (9-14, 2-10), the Sooners know the challenge ahead of them should they aspire to claim the conference crown.
“I don’t know if we talk about how good this conference is enough,” Baranczyk said. “There’s so many different styles. I think we have good coaches. I think we have good players with incredible talent. This league is an absolutely incredible league.
“If this teaches us to just continue to play together, okay. But I’d rather learn that with a win.”
