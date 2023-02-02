'We didn't protect our home court': OU basketball falls to Oklahoma State despite sell-out crowd in Norman

Oklahoma coach Porter Moser couldn’t help but feel disappointed as an historic crowd headed for the exits at the Lloyd Noble Center on Wednesday night.
OU hosted 13,431 fans, its second-largest total ever due to free game entrance with chilly weather. But the Sooners failed to deliver against Oklahoma State in a blowout 71-61 loss in Norman. The loss left Cowboys’ fans chanting “SEC,” and “orange power,” with nearly five minutes remaining in the second half.
Oklahoma (12-10, 2-7 Big 12) came off a blowout win over then-No. 2 Alabama on Saturday, hoping to use it as a launchpad to rekindle momentum in conference play. Oklahoma, in turn, only made 16 shots against the Cowboys, dropping its fourth conference game in a row.
“That really just sucks because we had 12,000 fans here,” said senior forward Jalen Hill, who scored five points on 0-for-6 shooting. "It's probably the biggest crowd we've had in a while. I've never seen it like that, and for them to come and beat us the way that they did, it just sucks because we didn't protect our home court.”
The Cowboys (13-9, 4-5) were led by strong performances from forwards Moussa Cisse and Kalib Boone, who scored a combined 36 points. Their showings allowed the Cowboys to dominate on the glass, out rebounding the Sooners 42-32 and 14-6 on the offensive boards.
OU also struggled to defend inside the paint, as OSU scored 44 points in the paint, compared to the Sooners’ 22.
Moser said his team had no answer for Cisse and Boone, who combined for nine rebounds. OSU guard Woody Newton also grabbed 10 rebounds.
“Right from the beginning (we) didn't really have an answer for Boone or Cisse,” Moser said. “...Those two had an answer for almost everything that we were doing. Cisse was scoring in the post, and then Boone started scoring one on one in the post. Then they started to roll behind our coverage, and then they also got a lot of offensive rebounds.”
Alongside struggles on defense, Oklahoma missed performances from its key contributors on offense. Senior guard Grant Sherfield, who had 30 points and four 3-point makes against the Crimson Tide, scored 14 points on 4-for-12 shooting and a 3-for-10 total from 3-point range.
Hill and senior forward Tanner Groves also struggled against Oklahoma State’s defense. OSU’s defense ranks No. 6 in the nation in opponent's average field-goal percentage.
Groves finished with seven points on 3-for-6 shooting, which included a scoreless second half.
Oklahoma shot an overall 16 for 46 during the contest, including a 5 for 22 mark from 3-point range.
“I think we were given some open shots, but they weren't falling,” Hill said. “We just let them get too many easy buckets, and they kept the crowd out of it the whole game. After that, we just couldn't get it within a reasonable margin.”
Moser and Oklahoma are back to the drawing board. Oklahoma entered the contest as the first team out of the NCAA Tournament’s 68-team bubble, two spots ahead of OSU according to ESPN’s Joe Lunardi.
February 1, 2023
With the Cowboys sweeping the season series, they could make a considerable jump over the Sooners to get back inside of the March Madness’ bubble. The Sooners are now 1-4 in their last five games, with each loss coming at the hands of a Big 12 opponent.
Hill, hoping to string off some wins in a row following an emphatic win over the Crimson Tide, felt deflated after the loss.
“I definitely say it starts to weigh on us,” Hill said. “Because we need to string together three or four games in a row just to just help us get in the tournament.”
For Moser, he’s already putting the conference loss in his “memory bank” and moving forward. Oklahoma will have a quick turnaround against West Virginia (13-9, 2-7 Big 12) at 7 p.m. on Saturday in Morgantown, with yet another opportunity to add to its tournament resume.
“I don't know,” Moser said when asked about the rest of the season. “I'm only answering questions right here about this. I know this: I'll go back with my staff, and we’ll see how we can improve from this game. We have to put it behind us. We have to put a game plan here quickly because we leave for West Virginia Friday. So that's our focus now.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.