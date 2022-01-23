'We didn't have an answer': OU basketball takes brunt of Ayoka Lee's historic game in blowout loss to Kansas State

The Sooners were on the wrong side of history on Sunday afternoon.
No. 14 Oklahoma (16-3, 5-2 Big 12) was dominated by Kansas State (15-4, 5-2) 94-65 in Manhattan, as Wildcats center Ayoka Lee set the NCAA single-game scoring record with 61 points on 23-of-30 shooting, along with 12 rebounds and three blocks.
The Wildcats’ success was largely due to the dominance of Lee, who broke former Washington guard Kelsey Plum’s NCAA single-game record of 57 points and former Baylor center Brittney Griner’s Big 12 record of 50 points. Lee is averaging 23.6 points and 10.8 rebounds on the season.
“You never want to be on this side of an NCAA record, but I thought (Lee) was phenomenal,” Sooners head coach Jennie Baranczyk said. “Clearly, we didn't have an answer. What's another word for incredible? Outstanding, amazing, spectacular, All-American? Yes, all of those things. She was great.”
Oklahoma’s lack of interior defense and inability to rebound led to the Wildcats’ blowout win. Kansas State completely dominated the boards, out-rebounding OU 44-to-26.
The Sooners’ interior presence had appeared on the right track entering play, as Oklahoma had dominated the previous two games down low in big wins. On Jan. 15 against TCU, OU’s forward duo of senior Madi Williams and sophomore Skylar Vann contributed 41 points and 17 rebounds. Wednesday, Jan. 19 against West Virginia, the two poured in 38 points and 13 rebounds.
Sunday afternoon, however, the Sooners were dominated inside. Williams delivered her lowest point total of the season finishing with just 11 points and two rebounds, while Vann scored seven points on 3-of-16 shooting. The two also accounted for only five combined rebounds.
Freshman center Emma Svoboda, who has averaged just under seven minutes per game during conference play, played 18 minutes on Sunday, as Baranczyk searched for answers to slow down Lee. At 6-foot-3, Svoboda gave the Sooners extra size, but her four points and seven rebounds weren’t enough to make an impact.
“I think some of our lack of size was even trying to defend the past,” Baranczyk said. “I think some of our lack of size was obviously inside. So we've got to get more creative. We've got to find other ways. There's a lot of teams that make a living off of having a great center, and a lot of shooters around them because it provides such a challenge.”
Senior guard Taylor Robertson led the way for Oklahoma, adding 19 points, four rebounds and four assists. Robertson was one of two Sooners who scored in double-digits and knocked down three 3-pointers.
Junior guard Gabby Gregory scored her first baskets of the season for the Sooners, finishing with five points and two rebounds. Saturday’s loss was just Gregory’s fourth game of the season, as she has missed 15 games due to the combination of an undisclosed injury and health and safety protocols.
The Wildcats started the game on a 15-0 run, putting OU in a bad spot early. This time, luck ran out for the Sooners, who have become accustomed to double-digit comebacks. Oklahoma, now 5-2 in conference play, has trailed by double-digits in four of those games.
In the second half, OU was outscored 43-38, as Kansas State extended its 51-27 halftime lead. Oklahoma also finished the day just 7-for-21 on 3-point attempts. With 2:28 left in the third, a 3-pointer by junior guard Kennady Tucker pulled the Sooners within 15, but OU never brought the deficit to single digits. It seemed with every bucket OU produced, Lee and the Wildcats answered.
“It kind of felt like that from the get go,” Baranczyk said. “Even on the very first possession, (Lee) scores and we come down and it looks like we're going to score and then we don't. And then we obviously didn't score for a while.
“So for us, we want to be able to get that going early. I think we missed some shots we typically make. You have to credit the defense when that happens, too. But, it's hard when you don't have an answer. Definitely harder when you don't have an answer.”
Oklahoma was also without starting freshman guard Kelbie Washington, who has missed the last three games due to health and safety protocols. Without Washington, who leads the team with 4.4 assists per game, OU tied its second-lowest assist total of the season with 14.
The Sooners return to the court at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 26 to face Oklahoma State in Norman for the first Bedlam matchup of the season. They’ll receive an eight-game break from Kansas State, nearly completing conference play before they have to deal with Lee again.
“They all just played really well,” Baranczyk said. “They played right to (Lee), we needed to respond, and we just didn't respond. And at the same time, we're gonna focus on continuing to get better, we've got to, so that's about where we're at.”
