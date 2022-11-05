'We couldn't get out of our own way': OU football's penalties, turnovers, 4th down struggles prove costly in Baylor loss

The term “discipline,” was most commonly used to describe what Oklahoma lacked following a defeat that, for a team that hoped to run the table in November and finish strong under first-year head coach Brent Venables, stands as another marring setback.
The Sooners allowed Baylor to rush for 281 yards and convert three gutsy fourth down attempts, while redshirt junior quarterback Dillon Gabriel threw three first-half interceptions that put the Sooners’ struggling defense in unenviable positions. When OU did something well on Saturday, inevitably a backtracking penalty followed, as it finished with eight flags for 65 yards, its second most this season.
Finding a wide-open gap in Oklahoma’s defense in the fourth quarter, Baylor running back Craig Williams sprinted free for 43 yards before going down to let his team run out the clock in victory formation. His explosive escape on 3rd-and-3 with 2:06 left finished off the Sooners’ ugly 38-35 loss to the visiting Bears (6-3, 4-2 Big 12), and vaporized any momentum OU (5-4, 2-4) had garnered from its wins over Kansas and Iowa State.
“We just weren't good enough today,” Venables said. “The discipline, physicality when we had to get a stop, stop the run, or convert. Taking care of the football maximizing or taking advantage of our opportunities when we did force a turnover. We just didn't play complimentary football today.”
Baylor quickly showed what it thought of Oklahoma’s defense, converting a 4th-and-7 conversion on its first possession, which led to Williams’ 11-yard touchdown run three plays later to knot the score 7-7. Then, Gabriel’s first interception — tipped by Baylor’s T.J. Franklin, caught by Dillon Doyle and returned to the OU 26-yard line — gave the Bears the ball back in plus territory and allowed them to take a 14-7 lead in three more plays.
Oklahoma held Baylor to a field goal after Gabriel’s second interception early in the second quarter. On the ensuing possession, the Sooners’ offense was marching into Baylor territory and decided to go for the first down on 4th-and-1, but redshirt junior running back Marcus Major hesitated in the backfield and was tackled short of the line to gain.
Later in the second, with Baylor leading 24-21 and having converted another fourth down try, OU received a timely interception from sophomore safety Billy Bowman, but squandered it almost immediately via Gabriel’s third interception.
“We had to take advantage of every opportunity because of the whole we dug,” offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby said. “...There's a lot of different ways to look at it, but really the reality of it is three turnovers in the first half and the fourth down non-conversion, that's four series where we get no points and put the defense in a bad spot. That's the football game.”
The Sooners’ defense managed to force a three-and-out after, but even as they looked to even the score before halftime, they couldn’t get out of their own way.
With under a minute left in the first half, Gabriel scampered down to the Baylor 7-yard line, but holding was called on center Andrew Raym, bringing the ball back to Baylor’s 39-yard line.
A 55-yard field goal attempt from kicker Zach Schmit went wayward as Baylor entered halftime with a three-point advantage.
“We couldn't get out of our own way at the right times,” Venables said. “Consistently couldn't sustain the momentum that we have. We can't go three straight drives and play good clean football, right now, at least we (didn’t) today.”
Baylor orchestrated a 10-play near-five minute touchdown drive to open the third quarter capped by freshman standout Richard Reese’s 2-yard run. The Bears finished the game with a 7:24 time of possession advantage.
Seven plays into the drive, Baylor should’ve been facing a third and long after senior linebacker David Ugwoegbu’s tackle for loss, but an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on redshirt junior defensive tackle Isaiah Coe gave the Bears a fresh set of downs. Two plays later, redshirt senior cornerback C.J. Coldon’s pass interference set up Reese’s score.
“David made a great play and then we had a foolish penalty that gave them a first down, and then the PI where we were in good shape, we just needed to turn around and find the ball,” defensive coordinator Ted Roof said. “But yeah, those things like that, right now, we're not in a position where we have a margin for error. We don't have enough margin for error to overcome those if you have enough of them.
“We had way too many of them today, and then it cost us the football game, or helped cost us the football game.”
Afterward, OU forced two Bears punts and Gabriel’s nine-yard touchdown pass to Drake Stoops with 4:52 remaining in the period brought the score to 31-28.
However, following a Sooners punt to open the fourth, Baylor began the final period in similar fashion to the third. An 11-play drive of almost six minutes that included eight run plays saw the Bears bully their way to a 10-yard Qualan Jones touchdown run.
Trailing 38-28 with 9:15 remaining, OU’s offensive urgency seemed lacking as it slogged through a 13-play, 75-yard touchdown drive that included eight run plays and lasted 5:10. Baylor easily recorded two first downs to put the game away, Williams’ final rush the dagger.
“Our guys’ will to win was there,” Venables said. “And again, just timeliness and the precision and the timing that it takes and the toughness that it takes at the right moment. We gotta do a better job helping them. We gotta get our guys better at playing with the discipline that it takes to win. Again, just the most inopportune times, we were not at our at our best, and they were.”
Most OU players were mum about what exactly went wrong on Williams’ breakaway, but most expressed confidence the issues with discipline can be fixed in practice, while saying curbing penalties will make a different significance in games.
The Sooners next face West Virginia in Morgantown, and the Mountaineers, nor future opponents Oklahoma State and Texas Tech will go down quietly. Oklahoma can still finish well through its last three contests if it stays together through the final stretch of what has been a more trying season than anticipated at its outset.
“Every week ahead, it's the same thing — same level of preparation, same mindset going forward, no matter the outcomes,” said redshirt senior defensive tackle Jeffery Johnson. “I think that's how everybody can remain positive, remain a team, remain a family. When the going gets tough, families come together, so I think that's the biggest thing for us is just staying together.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.