‘We certainly almost let one get away’: What head coach Lincoln Riley said after OU’s 40-35 win over Tulane

Lincoln Riley and the No. 2 Sooners (1-0) defeated Tulane (0-1) 40-35 in Norman on Saturday. Despite forcing three turnovers in the second quarter, OU gave up 23 points and allowed 211 of Tulane’s 396 yards in the second half.
Here’s what Riley had to say after the game:
On the second half letdown
“I think certainly a big part of it is mental, no question about that. I mean it's something as football coaches and players you fight all the time, it's human nature. Anybody watching that game probably thought that game was over at half, including our players, and that's not a good way to look at things.
“It's human nature that you have to fight and I think it starts in your mind, I think it is a mentality and I think when you're not at your best you make mental mistakes; your effort is not quite as good so you're not able to cover up when you do make a mistake.
“Energy on the sideline, energy in the stadium, the whole thing – it takes all of that to play great ball. Clearly, that exposed us and exposed our mentality. If we want to be the team that we think we can be, we’ve got a lot of work to do in that regard. When you get the chance to finish people, we went pretty aggressively there at the beginning of the second half to try to finish.
We were pretty aggressive with a couple calls, obviously, I'd love to have the backed up fourth down back now. We were aggressive with a couple of defensive goals, and trying to get that extra degree of separation and it didn't happen and it backfired on us.
“Again, I'm giving Tulane a lot of credit, we certainly didn't do a very good job in the second half but they deserve a lot of credit and I certainly don't want to take away from the job that they did, especially in the second half.”
On the defense’s struggles
“I would say, defensively, they gave us a couple things to adjust to in the beginning, and I thought we did. I thought we had a few more busts than we typically have, and that's something we take pride on, is not not allowing easy throws, and I thought we had a few too many coverage busts where we weren't in the right place, had some opportunities to make plays.
“We had a couple of chances to pick it off where we simply didn't make the play. We did a great job getting turnovers in the first and in the second. But it wasn't quite good enough. At the end of the day, tackling was at times a little bit of an issue.
“We played a lot of guys and I think there were a few guys that rose up and really did some good things and some other guys that showed that they need a little bit more seasoning. You have to play great team defense, and we didn't. I think, any question that you guys are getting ready to ask about whether it's about a player, a side of the ball, anything like that, it's all the same to me right now.
“The good moments are brilliant, some really good things in the first half, but a team that mentally was not prepared to come out in that second half and play the way that we needed to play, just thinking that the game is over just because you went on a good run there. It's got to be better. It's got to get coached better starting with me, with all of our coaches and we certainly almost let one get away from us that had no business happening.”
On quarterback Spencer Rattler’s performance
“I thought (his) decision making overall was pretty strong. There were a couple of bad decisions, not a ton, I thought it was good decision making. Really probably the worst decision he had was the check down to Stogner there in a two minute drill before half. Other than that, he missed a few throws he typically makes and he missed them in places that you can't, and again I give Tulane credit, they made phenomenal plays on the ball to pick them off.
“But he was okay. He can play better, and he’s gonna need to play better and there's things I can do to prepare him better and prepare the group around him. He had his moments where he was really good and gave us a lot of chances and was really excellent at times, but there's certainly a few that we're going to want back and we're going to need him to play better and get coached better here the rest of the way out.”
