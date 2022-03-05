'We are not done yet': After upset loss to Kansas, OU basketball huddles to regroup before Big 12 Tournament rematch

After the buzzer sounded, Jennie Baranczyk huddled up with her team at midcourt.
With her assistants and every OU player leaning in close, their head coach stressed that a new season was about to begin. The past 40 minutes didn’t define them. No game this season defined them. None of what happened in the regular season would matter to the Sooners anymore.
It’s a positive mindset to adopt after No. 19 Oklahoma (23-7, 12-6 Big 12) fell to Kansas (20-8, 11-7) 73-67 on Saturday in Norman to conclude the regular season. But while the loss may not matter to OU, it certainly matters to the NCAA Selection Committee, who ranked it as a No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament on March 1.
Before Saturday’s game, Baranczyk had noted how badly the Sooners wanted to host NCAA Tournament games in Norman. Now, the Sooners might need multiple wins in the upcoming Big 12 Tournament to secure a top-16 overall seed.
OU’s poor shooting of 32 percent from the field largely led to the defeat. The Sooners started well, shooting 9-for-19 to take a 23-18 lead after the first quarter. After that, Oklahoma struggled on offense, failing to shoot over 40 percent in the next three quarters and shooting below 30 percent in two quarters.
After trailing by 13 in the third quarter, the Sooners looked like they were going to do what they’ve done all season long — rally back and win. OU even tied the game at 64 with 3:03 left. However, the Sooners missed six of their last seven shots, including a 3-point miss from senior guard Taylor Roberson that sealed their defeat with eight seconds left.
“It felt a little heavier when we didn’t make a shot that we needed to,” Baranczyk said postgame. “We got a stop when we needed to get a stop. We got a really good look, and it just didn’t go in. We’re used to it going in.”
The game began to get away from Oklahoma in the second quarter when it scored just 12 points on 19 percent shooting. Only four baskets fell for the Sooners, while Kansas shot 48 percent on the other end, ending the first half on a 15-3 run to take a 44-35 halftime lead. OU prides itself on being full of energy and responding to adversity, and halftime was a chance to course-correct and regain some energy.
However, the opposite happened. Oklahoma struggled to achieve spacing in the second half, leading to many contested shots. The result was the Sooners suffering two brutal scoring droughts, one lasting 4:26 in the third quarter and the other lasting 3:38 in the fourth quarter. OU scored just one point through the first 4:20 of the fourth.
Sophomore guard Skylar Vann, who came off the bench to score a team-high 17 points, thinks the Sooners let their mistakes snowball throughout the game. She also believes OU players failed to support each other, especially when someone needed to get rid of the ball.
“We have to play together and not allow issues (to continue),” Vann said. “Teams are going to go on runs against us. We're going to turn the ball over. We're not gonna score. But, we can’t allow that to snowball.
“Our spacing is good when we're cutting and curling and using each other, and I feel like we didn't really do that. There was a lot of standing, and we weren’t trying to get open when a person got stuck with the ball. I feel like that caused a lot of issues so that our shots were either rushed or our passes weren't as good.”
Additionally, senior forward Madi Williams, OU’s leading scorer, was held scoreless in the first half, recording eight points in the second half. Despite her rough outing, Oklahoma continued to turn to her, leading to Williams attempting a team-high 17 shots.
Baranczyk knows Williams’ importance, but believes the Sooners’ overreliance on her and Robertson is a problem.
“This is also a great lesson for our entire team,” Baranczyk said. “We can't just rely on two people. We have two very good basketball players on our team in Madi and Taylor, and I think sometimes we over-rely on that.”
To begin postseason play, a rematch with the Jayhawks awaits in the first round of the Big 12 Tournament at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 11 in Kansas City (ESPN+). Heading into the game on a loss, OU is trying to keep its spirits high.
After the Sooners’ postgame huddle, Baranczyk spoke to the Lloyd Noble Center crowd, attempting to rally OU fans to show up to Kansas City in droves.
“We are not done yet,” Baranczyk exclaimed. “We are going to learn from this, and we’re going to go to Kansas City. I need you to get a ticket, get a bus ride, get a car… and get there and be ready. We are not done yet, and we need you.”
𝐍𝐨𝐭 𝐝𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐲𝐞𝐭‼️We need Sooner Nation in Kansas City next weekend. Be there. Be loud. Wear Crimson! 🎟 » https://t.co/VZNT2wHxmy#Sooners x #ONE pic.twitter.com/kuCYDv2Niw— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_WBBall) March 5, 2022
