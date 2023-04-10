 Skip to main content
WATCH: Todd Bates on new defensive tackles, Andrel Anthony on learning new offense

  Updated
  • 0
Todd Bates

Associate Head Coach Todd Bates during Sooners' spring practice on April 10.

 Reghan Kyle/OU Daily

After Oklahoma's practice on Monday, several team members met with reporters, including Todd Bates, Andrel Anthony, Jordan Kelley, Jonah Laulu and Kendel Dolby.

Here are the highlights:

Todd Bates on the new defensive tackles

Jordan Kelley on the competition level at practice

Andrel Anthony on his transition from Michigan

Jonah Laulu on the defensive line and spring practices

Kendel Dolby on working with Jay Valai 

