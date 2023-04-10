WATCH: Todd Bates on new defensive tackles, Andrel Anthony on learning new offense

After Oklahoma's practice on Monday, several team members met with reporters, including Todd Bates, Andrel Anthony, Jordan Kelley, Jonah Laulu and Kendel Dolby.
Here are the highlights:
Todd Bates on the new defensive tackles
#Sooners defensive tackles coach Todd Bates after practice: pic.twitter.com/rlHDIdoaau— OU Daily Sports (@OUDailySports) April 11, 2023
Jordan Kelley on the competition level at practice
#Sooners DL Jordan Kelley after practice: pic.twitter.com/0TvCrxv3A6— OU Daily Sports (@OUDailySports) April 11, 2023
Andrel Anthony on his transition from Michigan
#Sooners WR Andrel Anthony after practice: pic.twitter.com/HsMMAEavqs— OU Daily Sports (@OUDailySports) April 11, 2023
Jonah Laulu on the defensive line and spring practices
#Sooners DL Jonah Laulu after practice: pic.twitter.com/Ys6gw4TtNK— OU Daily Sports (@OUDailySports) April 11, 2023
Kendel Dolby on working with Jay Valai
#Sooners DB Kendel Dolby after practice: pic.twitter.com/fQryYGoYha— OU Daily Sports (@OUDailySports) April 11, 2023
