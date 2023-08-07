WATCH: OU players speak after 4th day of fall camp

Oklahoma offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby and several players spoke to the media Monday after practice.
Alongside Lebby, redshirt seniors offensive tackle Walter Rouse and defensive back Justin Harrington, sophomore linebackers Jaren Kanak and Dasan McCullough, sophomore running back Jovantae Barnes and junior wide receiver Jalil Farooq talked.
Here are the highlights from after Monday's practice:
Jeff Lebby on the offense
#Sooners OC Jeff Lebby after practice today: pic.twitter.com/AneKGLVqVT— Colton Sulley (@colton_sulley) August 7, 2023
Walter Rouse on fully recovering from his labrum injury
Walter Rouse on his time at Oklahoma and the preparation under #Sooners’ coach Brent Venables. pic.twitter.com/RHESf17BAr— Jason Batacao (@J_batacao) August 7, 2023
Jovantae Barnes on working with DeMarco Murray
#Sooners RB Jovantae Barnes on working with DeMarco Murray: pic.twitter.com/GpwcMPMxPv— Colton Sulley (@colton_sulley) August 7, 2023
Jaren Kanak on transfer linebacker Konnor Near
#Sooners LB Jaren Kanak on Konnor Near: pic.twitter.com/V2Xq7GKTs7— Colton Sulley (@colton_sulley) August 7, 2023
Justin Harrington on the Cheetah position and learning from Venables
Justin Harrington on learning the Cheetah position and trusting Venables’ process with the #Sooners. pic.twitter.com/MpCa3ihog7— Jason Batacao (@J_batacao) August 7, 2023