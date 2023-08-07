 Skip to main content
WATCH: OU players speak after 4th day of fall camp

  • Updated
Jalil Farooq

Junior wide receiver Jalil Farooq during fall camp on Aug. 7.

 Bob Nguyen/OU Daily

Oklahoma offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby and several players spoke to the media Monday after practice. 

Alongside Lebby, redshirt seniors offensive tackle Walter Rouse and defensive back Justin Harrington, sophomore linebackers Jaren Kanak and Dasan McCullough, sophomore running back Jovantae Barnes and junior wide receiver Jalil Farooq talked.

Here are the highlights from after Monday's practice:

Jeff Lebby on the offense

Walter Rouse on fully recovering from his labrum injury

Jovantae Barnes on working with DeMarco Murray

Jaren Kanak on transfer linebacker Konnor Near

Justin Harrington on the Cheetah position and learning from Venables

