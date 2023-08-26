OU coach Brent Venables awarded sophomore walk-on wide receiver Gavin Freeman Friday by putting him on scholarship.
Literally a dream come true 🙏@TheGavinFreeman officially put on scholarship! #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/Gu1el5C7LF— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) August 26, 2023
“This is what it’s all about,” Venables said in a video posted to X, the service formerly known as Twitter. “You know what’s awesome about that? That’s literally a dream come true. As a little kid, he’d been coming to these games. Watched his dad come here, ball out. You want to talk about a legacy? You want to talk about a dream come true?
"Walking in the good ol’ days, right now, these are the good ol’ days for you. I’m so proud to honor you the right way. You’ve earned it every step of the way.”
Freeman, an Oklahoma City native, caught three passes for 46 yards and rushed seven times for 71 yards and a touchdown last season. His first touch of his career was a 46-yard touchdown in the Sooners' season-opening win over UTEP.
Freeman has impressed his coaches and teammates all offseason and is expected to be an important piece of OU wide receivers coach Emmett Jones' room. Before choosing to attend Oklahoma out of Heritage Hall High School, Freeman was initially committed to Texas Tech before Joey McGuire pulled his offer.
"G-Freaky," as his teammates call him, and the Sooners open their season against Arkansas State at 11 a.m. Sept. 2 in Norman on ESPN.
“Hey, it just makes my day being with y’all every day,” Freeman told his teammates in the video. “For real, though, this is the best part of my day. I love y’all and y’all support me every day.”