WATCH OU football reward 5 walk-ons with scholarships

Oklahoma and head coach Brent Venables awarded scholarships to five walk-ons for their academic success on Monday.
Just watch the video 🥹#OUDNA | #DTS pic.twitter.com/U3szYHjHVv— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) February 13, 2023
Freshman receiver Gavin Freeman, redshirt sophomore kicker Zach Schmit, redshirt junior punter Josh Plaster, redshirt sophomore receiver Major Melson and redshirt sophomore defensive back Pierce Hudgens were rewarded for earning at least a 3.80 grade-point average for the fall semester.
Freeman, an Oklahoma City native, caught three passes for 46 yards and rushed seven times for 71 yards and a touchdown last season. His first touch of his career was a 46-yard touchdown in the Sooners' season-opening win over UTEP.
Schmit, a fellow Oklahoma City native, made 12 of 18 field-goal attempts and all 53 of his point-after tries in 2022. He also scored a touchdown on a fake field goal against Iowa State.
Plaster, Melson and Hudgens have yet to appear for Oklahoma.
