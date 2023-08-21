Jayden Gibson

Sophomore wide receiver Jayden Gibson during fall camp on Aug. 14.

 Bob Nguyen/OU Daily

Oklahoma sophomore wide receiver Jayden Gibson, redshirt senior McKade Mettauer and junior defensive back Billy Bowman spoke to the media Monday after practice.

Here are the highlights from after Monday's practice:

Jayden Gibson on working with receivers coach Emmett Jones

Oklahoma sophomore Jayden Gibson speaking to the media following practice on Aug. 21, 2023. 

McKade Mettauer on improving in the offseason and working with former OU tackle and Philadelphia Eagles star Lane Johnson

Oklahoma redshirt senior offensive lineman McKade Mettauer talking to the media after practice on Aug. 21, 2023.

Billy Bowman on undergoing his second fall camp with head coach Brent Venables

Oklahoma junior defensive back Billy Bowman talked to the media after practice on Aug. 21, 2023.

