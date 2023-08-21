Oklahoma sophomore wide receiver Jayden Gibson, redshirt senior McKade Mettauer and junior defensive back Billy Bowman spoke to the media Monday after practice.
Here are the highlights from after Monday's practice:
Jayden Gibson on working with receivers coach Emmett Jones
McKade Mettauer on improving in the offseason and working with former OU tackle and Philadelphia Eagles star Lane Johnson
Billy Bowman on undergoing his second fall camp with head coach Brent Venables
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.