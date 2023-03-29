WATCH OU football interviews with Jackson Arnold, Drake Stoops, Miguel Chavis, others after spring practice

Defensive ends coach Miguel Chavis spoke to reporters about his unit's newcomers after OU's spring practice on Wednesday.
Five-star early enrollee quarterback Jackson Arnold, sixth-year receiver Drake Stoops, linebacker Kobie McKinzie, center Andrew Raym and receiver LV Bunkley-Shelton were also available.
Here's some of what they said:
#Sooners QB Jackson Arnold talked about learning from Dillon Gabriel. Here’s some of what he said after practice on Wednesday: pic.twitter.com/aIStgwPYhj— OU Daily Sports (@OUDailySports) March 30, 2023
#Sooners WR Drake Stoops talked about the physicality at practice and his first impression of Emmett Jones. Here’s some of what he said after practice on Wednesday: pic.twitter.com/WsReyzKzA5— OU Daily Sports (@OUDailySports) March 29, 2023
#Sooners defensive ends coach Miguel Chavis talked about competition at the position. Here’s some of what he said after practice on Wednesday: pic.twitter.com/LHtY85q6H3— OU Daily Sports (@OUDailySports) March 30, 2023
#Sooners LB Kobie McKinzie talked about his growth entering his second season. Here’s some of what he said after practice on Wednesday: pic.twitter.com/ASqYYwHhj0— OU Daily Sports (@OUDailySports) March 30, 2023
#Sooners OL Andrew Raym talked about recovering from shoulder surgery and the depth of the line. Here’s some of what he said after practice on Wednesday: pic.twitter.com/1jpLjRTWqo— OU Daily Sports (@OUDailySports) March 29, 2023
#Sooners WR LV Bunkley-Shelton talked about his second season in offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby’s system. Here’s some of what he said after practice on Wednesday: pic.twitter.com/Yv2mhuvjqw— OU Daily Sports (@OUDailySports) March 30, 2023
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.