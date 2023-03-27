WATCH OU football interviews with Brandon Hall, Joe Jon Finley, Austin Stogner, others after spring practices

OU safeties coach Brandon Hall and tight ends coach Joe Jon Finley spoke to reporters Monday for the first time since before the Sooners' 6-7 finish last season.
Oklahoma running back Jovantae Barnes, tight end Austin Stogner, running back Jovantae Barnes, wide receiver D.J. Graham, defensive end Reggie Grimes and defensive tackle Isaiah Coe also met with the media following spring practice.
Watch some of what they said here:
Safeties coach Brandon Hall talked about his first impressions of #Sooners early enrollee Peyton Bowen and Texas Tech transfer Reggie Pearson. Here’s some of what he said after practice on Monday: pic.twitter.com/ENpGiaO2VT— OU Daily Sports (@OUDailySports) March 28, 2023
#Sooners tight ends coach Joe Jon Finley talked about Austin Stogner’s return. Here’s some of what he said after practice on Monday: pic.twitter.com/PwnJoU25MY— OU Daily Sports (@OUDailySports) March 28, 2023
#Sooners tight end Austin Stogner spoke about his return to Norman. Here’s some of what he said after practice on Monday: pic.twitter.com/OGrxEyC3Oi— OU Daily Sports (@OUDailySports) March 28, 2023
#Sooners RB Jovantae Barnes talked about how spring practice has been after a week. Here’s some of what he said on Monday: pic.twitter.com/5O5fUWYarj— OU Daily Sports (@OUDailySports) March 28, 2023
WR D.J. Graham talked about switching positions midseason. Here’s some of what he said after #Sooners practice on Monday: pic.twitter.com/hEwlWEdhHS— OU Daily Sports (@OUDailySports) March 28, 2023
#Sooners DB Robert Spears-Jennings talked about how much easier this spring has been compared to last year. Here’s some of what he said after practice on Monday: pic.twitter.com/AQXnovI2Cf— OU Daily Sports (@OUDailySports) March 28, 2023
#Sooners DL Reggie Grimes talked about the incoming transfers on the defensive line. Here’s some of what he said after practice on Monday: pic.twitter.com/eWUY3Kah8l— OU Daily Sports (@OUDailySports) March 28, 2023
#Sooners DL Isaiah Coe talked about growing as a player in his second spring under Brent Venables and his staff. Here’s some of what he said after practice on Monday: pic.twitter.com/WU7VK7AqE4— OU Daily Sports (@OUDailySports) March 28, 2023
