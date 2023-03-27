 Skip to main content
WATCH OU football interviews with Brandon Hall, Joe Jon Finley, Austin Stogner, others after spring practices

Austin Stogner

Senior tight end Austin Stogner during the Sooners' spring open practice on March 21.

 Ray Bahner/OU Daily

OU safeties coach Brandon Hall and tight ends coach Joe Jon Finley spoke to reporters Monday for the first time since before the Sooners' 6-7 finish last season.

Oklahoma running back Jovantae Barnes, tight end Austin Stogner, running back Jovantae Barnes, wide receiver D.J. Graham, defensive end Reggie Grimes and defensive tackle Isaiah Coe also met with the media following spring practice.

Watch some of what they said here:

Colton Sulley is one of the OU Daily's assistant sports editors and covers OU football. He is a junior majoring in journalism. 

