Oklahoma fifth-year senior Olivia Trautman scored her fifth career perfect 10 on vault in the No. 1 Sooners’ win over No. 2 Florida on Friday night in Norman.
SHE DID THAT!! 😤Super senior @OTrautman earned her first perfect 10 on vault since the NCAA Tuscaloosa Regional Final on April 3, 2021.📺 ESPN2 | 💻 https://t.co/VrT9gw27pi pic.twitter.com/IsyKDCHmUw— Oklahoma Women's Gym (@OU_WGymnastics) March 4, 2023
The Champlin, Minnesota, native said after the meet she had a feeling she was going to stick the landing before starting the vault.
The mark is Trautman’s first 10 of the season and fifth of her career. She is also now tied for second in program history for career perfect 10 scores.
Trautman’s score was the only 10 of the meet and helped propel the Sooners to remain undefeated as they beat No. 2 Florida by 0.250.
This story was edited by Colton Sulley.
