WATCH OU football interviews with Brent Venables, Dillon Gabriel, Bill Bedenbaugh after spring practice

Head coach Brent Venables spoke to reporters about his impressions of Oklahoma after eight spring practices on Wednesday.
Starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel and offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh were also available.
Here's some of what they said:
#Sooners coach Brent Venables talked about his evaluation of the team after eight practices on Wednesday. Here’s some of what he said: pic.twitter.com/opTQifVOJr— OU Daily Sports (@OUDailySports) April 6, 2023
#Sooners QB Dillon Gabriel talked about what he’s seen so far from OU’s running backs and receivers after practice on Wednesday. Here’s some of what he said: pic.twitter.com/w3xbRvy58h— OU Daily Sports (@OUDailySports) April 6, 2023
#Sooners OL coach Bill Bedenbaugh talked about managing injuries after practice on Wednesday. Here’s some of what he said: pic.twitter.com/3kHLdRTf7k— OU Daily Sports (@OUDailySports) April 6, 2023
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.