WATCH observations, clips from OU football's 1st practice of spring camp

Oklahoma held its first practice of spring camp on Tuesday, with a portion available to the media.
Former defensive back Justin Broiles, who started 27 games from 2018-22, was seen helping out with his former position group. OU's Pro Day is set for March 30.
Former North Texas head coach Seth Littrell, who played for the Sooners from 1997-2000, was also seen at practice. OU head coach Brent Venables announced the hiring of Littrell as an offensive analyst on Monday.
Junior safety Billy Bowman changed his number from 5 to 2, and redshirt senior cornerback Woodi Washington flipped from 0 to 5.
Stanford offensive tackle transfer Walter Rouse and Oklahoma State defensive end transfer Trace Ford were practice participants. On Monday, Venables said Rouse would out for spring camp and Ford would be limited.
Senior center Andrew Raym, who missed OU's Cheez-It Bowl loss to Florida State due to an undisclosed injury that needed surgery, was also back at practice.
Jacob Switzer, grandson of legendary OU coach Barry Switzer, was working with the Sooners quarterbacks. Switzer spent his first season at Arkansas before transferring to Southeastern Louisiana for 2022.
Here are clips from the practice:
#Sooners quarterbacks pic.twitter.com/jKxVhsE8YS— Austin Curtright (@AustinCurtright) March 21, 2023
More QBs (Gabriel, Beville, Booty, Arnold, Switzer) pic.twitter.com/hVVYQQ9MM7— Austin Curtright (@AustinCurtright) March 21, 2023
#Sooners RBs (Major, Barnes, Sawchuk, Walker, Hicks, Smothers, McKown) pic.twitter.com/jk5Ia6WNUe— Austin Curtright (@AustinCurtright) March 21, 2023
Venables working with #Sooners linebackers pic.twitter.com/7wMbGFhpAf— Austin Curtright (@AustinCurtright) March 21, 2023
Happy first day of spring camp.Here’s some trench work: pic.twitter.com/14uRwPmHVc— Austin Curtright (@AustinCurtright) March 21, 2023
Former #Sooners DB Justin Broiles doing some coaching: pic.twitter.com/yo79uHHC3w— Colton Sulley (@colton_sulley) March 21, 2023
Couple Jackson Arnold throws. #Sooners pic.twitter.com/yS1sF42q7E— Colton Sulley (@colton_sulley) March 21, 2023
Brent Venables giving Indiana transfer LB Dasan McCullough instruction during a tackling drill. #Sooners pic.twitter.com/OgbJWbMA3x— Colton Sulley (@colton_sulley) March 21, 2023
Stanford transfer OT Walter Rouse who is expected to start at LT for the #Sooners. Is recovering from labrum surgery. pic.twitter.com/srF2gUvQd7— Colton Sulley (@colton_sulley) March 21, 2023
More #Sooners linebackers, observed by Brent Venables pic.twitter.com/an3WjoRwGd— Louis Raser (@LouisRaser) March 21, 2023
#Sooners linebackers, including Indiana transfer Dasan McCullough, at OU’s first spring practice pic.twitter.com/bpDfFzCXQU— Louis Raser (@LouisRaser) March 21, 2023
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.