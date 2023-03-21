 Skip to main content
WATCH observations, clips from OU football's 1st practice of spring camp

Brent Venables

OU football head coach Brent Venables during the Sooners' spring open practice on Mar. 21

 Ray Bahner/OU Daily

Oklahoma held its first practice of spring camp on Tuesday, with a portion available to the media.

Former defensive back Justin Broiles, who started 27 games from 2018-22, was seen helping out with his former position group. OU's Pro Day is set for March 30.

Former North Texas head coach Seth Littrell, who played for the Sooners from 1997-2000, was also seen at practice. OU head coach Brent Venables announced the hiring of Littrell as an offensive analyst on Monday. 

Junior safety Billy Bowman changed his number from 5 to 2, and redshirt senior cornerback Woodi Washington flipped from 0 to 5.

Stanford offensive tackle transfer Walter Rouse and Oklahoma State defensive end transfer Trace Ford were practice participants. On Monday, Venables said Rouse would out for spring camp and Ford would be limited.

Senior center Andrew Raym, who missed OU's Cheez-It Bowl loss to Florida State due to an undisclosed injury that needed surgery, was also back at practice.

Jacob Switzer, grandson of legendary OU coach Barry Switzer, was working with the Sooners quarterbacks. Switzer spent his first season at Arkansas before transferring to Southeastern Louisiana for 2022.

Here are clips from the practice:

Assistant sports editor

Colton Sulley is one of the OU Daily's assistant sports editors and covers OU football. He is a junior majoring in journalism. 

