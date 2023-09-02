Jackson Arnold

Freshman quarterback Jackson Arnold during fall camp on Aug. 14.

 Bob Nguyen/OU Daily

Freshman quarterback Jackson Arnold comfortably tossed a ball over an Arkansas State cornerback into wide receiver Jayden Gibson's hands for his first career collegiate touchdown pass. 

With OU leading 45-0 at the half, Arnold came in for Dillon Gabriel, who threw for 308 yards and two touchdowns. The former five-star jumped right into the game with ease and is currently 11-for-11 with 114 yards and a touchdown through the air.

He added to his touchdown toss with a keeper for six.

Arnold was the No. 8 player nationally and the No. 4 quarterback in the 2023 class, per On3's industry ranking. The Sooners lead the Red Wolves 73-0 in the fourth quarter. 

