Freshman quarterback Jackson Arnold comfortably tossed a ball over an Arkansas State cornerback into wide receiver Jayden Gibson's hands for his first career collegiate touchdown pass.
With OU leading 45-0 at the half, Arnold came in for Dillon Gabriel, who threw for 308 yards and two touchdowns. The former five-star jumped right into the game with ease and is currently 11-for-11 with 114 yards and a touchdown through the air.
Jackson Arnold ➡️ Jayden Gibson. 🤯@_JacksonArnold_ | @TheJaydenGibson | #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/ZJHYwnAXKp— 𝕺𝖐𝖑𝖆𝖍𝖔𝖒𝖆 𝖛𝖘. 𝕿𝖍𝖊 𝖂𝖔𝖗𝖑𝖉 (@soonergridiron) September 2, 2023
He added to his touchdown toss with a keeper for six.
Jackson Arnold keeps it and scores.The freshman is currently 10-for-10 for 120 yards in addition to 22 rushing yards so far in his Oklahoma debut.@_JacksonArnold_ | #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/yyLsb0N8co— 𝕺𝖐𝖑𝖆𝖍𝖔𝖒𝖆 𝖛𝖘. 𝕿𝖍𝖊 𝖂𝖔𝖗𝖑𝖉 (@soonergridiron) September 2, 2023
Arnold was the No. 8 player nationally and the No. 4 quarterback in the 2023 class, per On3's industry ranking. The Sooners lead the Red Wolves 73-0 in the fourth quarter.