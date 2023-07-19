 Skip to main content
WATCH: Former Sooners quarterback, outfielder Cody Thomas hits first MLB home run

Cody Thomas

Then-Oklahoma junior Cody Thomas takes a swing against West Virginia in Oklahoma City at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark on May 25, 2016.

 Joe Buettner/The Daily

A former Oklahoma quarterback hit his first MLB home run with the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday, and his name was not Kyler Murray.

Former Sooners' two-sport athlete Cody Thomas broke the Athletics 2-2 stalemate with the Red Sox with a 396-foot home run to right field in the second inning of Wednesday's game.

Thomas played outfield for the Sooners for two seasons and hit .299 with 27 RBIs in 2016, leading him to be selected by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 13th round of the 2016 MLB June Amateur Draft. Thomas has a batting average of .262 since making his MLB debut on Sept. 1, 2022.

Thomas also played quarterback for OU in the 2014 and 2015 seasons, tallying 343 passing yards and two touchdowns in 10 games.

