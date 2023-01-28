WATCH fans storm court after OU basketball's 93-69 win over No. 2 Alabama

Fans stormed the Lloyd Noble Center's court Saturday following Oklahoma's 93-69 win over No. 2 Alabama. The win was the Sooners' largest of the season.
A season-high 10,869 fans attended OU's win, its first over a ranked opponent this season.
The win was Oklahoma's largest margin of victory against an AP top-five ranked team in program history.
Senior guard Grant Sherfield led the Sooners with a season-high 30 points. Senior forward Jalen Hill added a career-high 26 points.
Here's the scene from the win:
Postgame scene of the #Sooners storming the court pic.twitter.com/RPvfZMidMQ— Jason Batacao (@J_batacao) January 28, 2023
𝑩𝑶𝑶𝑴𝑺𝑸𝑼𝑨𝑫 🔥 pic.twitter.com/16PqTfNYLR— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_MBBall) January 28, 2023
Stormin’ in LNC 🌧️ pic.twitter.com/x23pdfq6Nh— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_MBBall) January 28, 2023
𝓞𝓞𝓞𝓞𝓞𝓞𝓞𝓞𝓞𝓞𝓞𝓞𝓞𝓞 𝓤 pic.twitter.com/O5dt06GAO2— Oklahoma Sooners (@OU_Athletics) January 28, 2023
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.