WATCH fans storm court after OU basketball's 93-69 win over No. 2 Alabama

Sooner fans

Sooner fans storm the court after the game against Alabama on Jan. 28.

 Bob Nguyen/OU Daily

Fans stormed the Lloyd Noble Center's court Saturday following Oklahoma's 93-69 win over No. 2 Alabama. The win was the Sooners' largest of the season.

A season-high 10,869 fans attended OU's win, its first over a ranked opponent this season.

The win was Oklahoma's largest margin of victory against an AP top-five ranked team in program history.

Senior guard Grant Sherfield led the Sooners with a season-high 30 points. Senior forward Jalen Hill added a career-high 26 points. 

Here's the scene from the win:

