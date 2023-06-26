 Skip to main content
Utility player Jocelyn Erickson enters transfer portal

Jocelyn Erickson

Freshman utility player Jocelyn Erickson during the WCWS against Tennessee on June 3.

 Bob Nguyen/OU Daily

Freshman utility Jocelyn Erickson entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on Monday, according to multiple reports. 

The Phoenix, Ariz. native played in 52 games during the 2023 season, starting 32 of them. She led all OU freshmen with a .323 batting average, also recording 10 home runs and 31 RBIs. 

On defense, Erickson started a majority of her games at first base. She led all OU players with 124 putouts. 

Erickson is the Sooners' third departure via the transfer portal this offseason after pitcher Jordy Bahl and catcher Sophia Nugent.

