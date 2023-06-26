Utility player Jocelyn Erickson enters transfer portal

Freshman utility Jocelyn Erickson entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on Monday, according to multiple reports.
Oklahoma C/UT Jocelyn Erickson has entered the transfer portal. As a freshman in 2023, Erickson batted .323 with 10 doubles, 7 home runs, and 31 RBIs. pic.twitter.com/RX81Bsv3MB— Justin McLeod (@justfactsmaam) June 26, 2023
The Phoenix, Ariz. native played in 52 games during the 2023 season, starting 32 of them. She led all OU freshmen with a .323 batting average, also recording 10 home runs and 31 RBIs.
On defense, Erickson started a majority of her games at first base. She led all OU players with 124 putouts.
Erickson is the Sooners' third departure via the transfer portal this offseason after pitcher Jordy Bahl and catcher Sophia Nugent.