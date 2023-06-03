Utah State's Paea transfers to Oklahoma, bolsters defense

Utah State defensive lineman Phillip Paea is transferring to Oklahoma, he announced Saturday.
| For I know the plans I have for you, plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future. | Jeremiah 29:11 | #COMMITTED @OU_Football @CoachToddBates pic.twitter.com/Tm33SleQTu— Phill_Paea (@Phill_paea) June 3, 2023
The Sooners have now garnered commitments from nine defensive transfers since the 2022 season ended, including defensive lineman Da'Jon Terry on Friday.
Paea started the Aggies' first three games in 2022 before missing the rest of the year due to a knee injury. He earned an Academic All-Big Ten honor in 2019 during his time at Michigan. After entering the transfer portal on Jan. 18, OU offered him on May 26.
Missing spring ball, Paea will likely have an uphill battle for playing time, notably competing with Texas State transfer Davon Sears, Isaiah Coe, Jordan Kelley and Notre Dame transfer Jacob Lacey. With two years of eligibility remaining, however, Paea appears to be a key depth piece for defensive line coach Todd Bates.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.