Utah State's Paea transfers to Oklahoma, bolsters defense

OU football helmet

OU football helmet during the OU football spring game on April 22.

 Ray Bahner/OU Daily

Utah State defensive lineman Phillip Paea is transferring to Oklahoma, he announced Saturday.

The Sooners have now garnered commitments from nine defensive transfers since the 2022 season ended, including defensive lineman Da'Jon Terry on Friday.

Paea started the Aggies' first three games in 2022 before missing the rest of the year due to a knee injury. He earned an Academic All-Big Ten honor in 2019 during his time at Michigan. After entering the transfer portal on Jan. 18, OU offered him on May 26.

Missing spring ball, Paea will likely have an uphill battle for playing time, notably competing with Texas State transfer Davon Sears, Isaiah Coe, Jordan Kelley and Notre Dame transfer Jacob Lacey. With two years of eligibility remaining, however, Paea appears to be a key depth piece for defensive line coach Todd Bates.

