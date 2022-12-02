 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Twitter reacts to former Sooners coach Lincoln Riley and No. 4 USC's loss to No. 12 Utah in Pac-12 title game

Lincoln Riley

Head coach Lincoln Riley calls a play during the Bedlam game against No. 7 Oklahoma State in Stillwater on Nov. 27.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Former Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley and No. 4 Southern California (11-2, 8-1 Pac-12) fell 47-24 to No. 12 Utah (10-3, 7-2) in the Pac-12 Championship Game Friday in Las Vegas, likely knocking the Trojans out of the College Football Playoff.

Riley coached the Sooners for five seasons and finished with a 55-10 overall record during his time in Norman. USC's coach controversially left OU hours after it fell to Oklahoma State in Bedlam last season.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the Trojans' loss:

Newsletters

Tags

Assistant sports editor

Colton Sulley is one of the OU Daily's assistant sports editors and covers OU football. He is a junior majoring in journalism. 

Load comments