Twitter reacts to former Sooners coach Lincoln Riley and No. 4 USC's loss to No. 12 Utah in Pac-12 title game

Former Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley and No. 4 Southern California (11-2, 8-1 Pac-12) fell 47-24 to No. 12 Utah (10-3, 7-2) in the Pac-12 Championship Game Friday in Las Vegas, likely knocking the Trojans out of the College Football Playoff.
Riley coached the Sooners for five seasons and finished with a 55-10 overall record during his time in Norman. USC's coach controversially left OU hours after it fell to Oklahoma State in Bedlam last season.
Here's how Twitter reacted to the Trojans' loss:
BACK ✌️ BACK pic.twitter.com/BHZgqm6L4h— Utah Football (@Utah_Football) December 3, 2022
December 3, 2022
Well well well— Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas95) December 3, 2022
Somebody inform @MattLeinartQB this is what karma is— Joe Castiglione Jr. (@JoeCJr29) December 3, 2022
Third and 19? Hmmmmmmmmmmm— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) December 3, 2022
December 3, 2022
Trash players to draft scouts lol https://t.co/fLKFFNLVCU— Ronnie Perkins™ (@7avageszn) December 3, 2022
#GoUtes pic.twitter.com/GvMd0x877k— Lt. Governor Matt Pinnell (@LtGovPinnell) December 3, 2022
USC is 64-5 over the last 10 seasons when leading by 14 points or more. Four of those five losses are against Utah. pic.twitter.com/XO3NAl6kHg— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 3, 2022
December 3, 2022
One thing you can’t run from is pressure … some coaches jus ain’t built for it 🤷🏽♂️— Zack Sanchez (@Zsanchez33) December 3, 2022
Defense. Wins. Championships.— Kinzie Hansen (@kinziehansen) December 3, 2022
Usually we have to wait until January to see a Lincoln Riley team have a defensive meltdown like this— RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) December 3, 2022
Predictably, Stinkin' Lincoln Riley's no-tackling USC D has given up another 47 to Utah. It's Oklahoma all over again. All offense, embarrassing defense. What did the Trojans miss tonight, 30 tackles??? As an Oklahoma fan, I do not miss THIS.— Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) December 3, 2022
No. 11 Utah upsets No. 4 USC, 47-24 to win the Pac-12 titleUSC likely out of the CFP now pic.twitter.com/ML9NDW9sDE— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 3, 2022
worst tackling iv'e ever seen— Joel Klatt (@joelklatt) December 3, 2022
Which city is happiest tonight?— Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) December 3, 2022
Ain’t lying 😮💨 https://t.co/7lSWGm9MEk— Nik Bonitto (@nikkkkbonitto) December 3, 2022
How many times did you lose to Utah? ✌️ pic.twitter.com/1aPggXuvLS— RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) December 3, 2022
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.