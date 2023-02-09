 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Twitter reacts to announcement of OU and Texas' early move to SEC in 2024

Brayden Willis

Fifth-year tight end Brayden Willis during the game against Texas on Oct. 8.

 Olivia Lauter/OU Daily

Oklahoma and Texas will move to the SEC after the 2023-24 sports calendar, the Big 12 announced Thursday. The move is a year earlier than the previously planned departure.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the news:

Newsletters

Tags

Assistant sports editor

Colton Sulley is one of the OU Daily's assistant sports editors and covers OU football. He is a junior majoring in journalism. 

Load comments