Twitter reacts to announcement of OU and Texas' early move to SEC in 2024

Oklahoma and Texas will move to the SEC after the 2023-24 sports calendar, the Big 12 announced Thursday. The move is a year earlier than the previously planned departure.
Here's how Twitter reacted to the news:
The Big 12 and its TV partners have reached an early exit agreement with Texas and Oklahoma, sources tell @SINow.The schools will owe the league a combined $100 million in an exit fee, source says. They will begin play in the SEC in 2024 https://t.co/dTNlKT3EOL— Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) February 10, 2023
Big 12 Announces Agreement for Withdrawal of Oklahoma and Texas📰 https://t.co/z0VJE51Os6 pic.twitter.com/k86Bm0Iljs— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) February 10, 2023
Statement from @SEC Commissioner @GregSankey on Oklahoma and Texas membership transition: pic.twitter.com/qZZI6YaRJp— Southeastern Conference (@SEC) February 10, 2023
o/u 5.5 OU softball losses between now and when OU joins the SEC— Christopher Oven (@Chris_Oven) February 10, 2023
EA made the wise call to delay NCAA until 2024. https://t.co/RgRRTIA8u9— Antonio Morales (@AntonioCMorales) February 10, 2023
https://t.co/r9Qo3PHIFg pic.twitter.com/r3jYNTvTOd— 𝕆𝕂𝕃𝔸ℍ𝕆𝕄𝔸-𝕍𝕊-𝕋ℍ𝔼 𝕎𝕆ℝ𝕃𝔻 (@soonergridiron) February 10, 2023
𝗢𝗞𝗟𝗔𝗛𝗢𝗠𝗔 𝘅 𝗦𝗘𝗖 𝗦𝗨𝗠𝗠𝗘𝗥 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟰#BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/vTCLL0VJjC— Oklahoma Sooners (@OU_Athletics) February 10, 2023
See yOU “SOONER” - #Boomer☝🏼 https://t.co/Y9YmnThwTN— Leah Beasley (@leahkbeasley) February 10, 2023
LOAD THE BUS. SEC BOUND @soonerad https://t.co/B92c1ZvDo5 pic.twitter.com/FDDOwKj5pA— Joe Castiglione Jr. (@JoeCJr29) February 10, 2023
NEWS: Texas and Oklahoma will join the SEC a year early, in 2024.The Big 12 and its TV partners have reached an early exit agreement with the schools, who will owe a combined exit fee of $100M. pic.twitter.com/ixY2nnfZXR— Front Office Sports (@FOS) February 10, 2023
Lookie Here https://t.co/GKsx9Bl57l— Skip Johnson (@CoachJohnsonOU) February 10, 2023
Feast your eyes on an OU Daily column from 2011 titled "Sooners to the SEC? That's not going to happen."https://t.co/iSapJhNoI9— Austin Curtright (@AustinCurtright) February 10, 2023
We are grateful to Commissioner Yormark and Chairman Schovanec for their concerted efforts to carve a path forward that allows us all to move ahead with clarity and certainty. (1/3) https://t.co/vlXtfou27f— Joseph Harroz, Jr. - OU President (@OU_President) February 10, 2023
Thrilled for what this means for OU and our future!Read my full statement at https://t.co/3o67FeFZBu. https://t.co/wzqr3Cd4uO— Joseph Harroz, Jr. - OU President (@OU_President) February 10, 2023
Commissioner Sankey announced Oklahoma and Texas will now officially join the SEC on July 1, 2024. The original date for the schools to join the conference was July 1, 2025. pic.twitter.com/6yV2VVYTBN— SEC Network (@SECNetwork) February 10, 2023
The by-the-books penalty for OU and UT would have been 2 years of distributions, which, based on recent Big 12 payouts, would have been $85-$90M each.They negotiated it down to $50M each.— Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) February 10, 2023
