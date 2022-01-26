'Tonight was fun for her': OU basketball responds with win over Oklahoma State behind Liz Scott's career-high 22 points

Liz Scott’s career-high was 16 points and she had only scored double digits three times in 37 games before playing Oklahoma State.
However, on Wednesday night against the Cowgirls, Oklahoma’s junior forward was the star of the show. Scott scored a career-high 22 points with six rebounds in the No. 18 Sooners’ (17-3, 6-2 Big 12) 84-58 rout of the Cowgirls (6-11, 1-7). Scott was equally dominant on defense, recording two blocks and one steal.
From start to finish, the game was Scott’s. The Houston native scored the first two points and earned her first 20-point game after two layups in the fourth quarter. Scott also drew six fouls, turning them into 10 made free throws.
Repeatedly, OU found her in the paint, making her the unlikely star in round one of this season’s Bedlam series.
“Everyone gameplans for (senior forward Madi Williams) and (senior guard Taylor Robertson),” head coach Jennie Baranczyk said after the game. “What makes this team special is that… different nights, different people step up. We’ve talked a lot about Liz being able to really establish some of that game in the paint. Tonight was fun for her.”
In game planning for Williams, the Cowgirls opened space for her to find Scott inside. Time and time again, she fed her 6-foot-2 teammate, allowing her to score easy baskets in the post.
Scott’s shot selection and defensive plays made her the most efficient Sooner on the night, with an efficiency rating — the statistic used to consolidate a player’s every contribution to one number — of 25. Her closest teammate was freshman guard Kelbie Washington with a 12-efficiency rating.
“Early first quarter, Madi told me that she's going to be looking for me to post up,” Scott said. “That’s why I did that. I’m just being aggressive and having confidence to score.”
Scott made her first start on Dec. 21 against Utah and has started nine games since. In those games, she is averaging 9.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. On the defensive end, she’s averaged 1.1 blocks and 0.9 steals.
While Williams and Robertson usually bring the scoring, Baranczyk says Scott brings needed physicality and aggressiveness. Against OSU, she brought that and the scoring, leading to a complete game on both ends.
“She’s very capable,” Baranczyk said. “We’ve really started to see her take some steps. It’s important for us that Liz continues to play with confidence… and for her to continue to be aggressive because it makes her better. And it makes the rest of us better too.”
Scott’s dominant performance helped OU bounce back after a 29-point loss against Kansas State. Baranczyk thought the Sooners needed a performance like Wednesday’s, especially against a rival, to officially move on. Against the Cowgirls, they did that, reclaiming second place in the Big 12 in the process.
Next, Oklahoma faces another rival, hosting No. 9 Texas (15-3, 5-2) at 2 p.m. on Saturday. The Longhorns, coming off a 66-48 win against No. 25 Kansas State, are just the second top-10 team the Sooners will have played this season.
Until then, Baranczyk just wants to enjoy her first Bedlam win as OU’s head coach.
“We’re gonna celebrate this one,” Baranczyk said. “We're gonna have fun and we're gonna be proud of ourselves for bouncing back. Tomorrow, we’ll prepare, and we’ll be ready.”
