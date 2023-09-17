No. 16 Oklahoma (3-0) will face Cincinnati (2-1) in its Big 12 opener on Saturday.
The Sooners are coming off a 66-17 blowout win over Tulsa on Sept. 16, where redshirt senior quarterback Dillon Gabriel completed 28 of his 31 passes for 421 yards and five touchdowns.
On defense, OU intercepted five passes, its most since against Texas Tech in 2003.
The Bearcats will be playing in their first ever Big 12 contest. Cincinnati was upset by Miami-Ohio 31-24 in overtime in Week 3.
Here's everything you need to know ahead of the game:
Oklahoma vs. Cincinnati
Date: Saturday, Sept. 23
Kickoff time: 11 a.m. CT
TV channel: Fox
Radio: Directory