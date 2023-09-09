No. 18 Oklahoma (2-0) defeated SMU (1-1) 28-11 on Saturday in Norman.
Junior running back Tawee Walker led the Sooners with 117 rushing yards on 21 carries. Redshirt senior quarterback Dillon Gabriel threw for 176 yards and four touchdowns.
Here are three takeaways from the Sooners’ win:
OU’s offense out of sync early
The Sooners carried very little of their offensive firepower from their 73-0 win over Arkansas State on Sept. 2 over to Saturday’s game.
Instead, OU’s offense looked out of sync. After picking up a pair of first downs on its last drive of the first quarter, redshirt senior quarterback Dillon Gabriel threw a pass to sophomore wide receiver Gavin Freeman, who was blocking on the play with his back turned to Gabriel.
The next two plays consisted of a drop by redshirt senior wide receiver Drake Stoops and a miscommunication between Gabriel and redshirt junior receiver LV Bunkley-Shelton, forcing OU’s drive to stall.
Frustrations began mounting for Gabriel, who completed 57 of his 64 first-half yards to Michigan transfer Andrel Anthony. OU’s best drive of the day lasted 13 plays and was anchored by Walker, who accounted for 59 of the 94 yards gained on the touchdown-scoring drive.
Oklahoma's offense finally found its footing in the fourth quarter, scoring two touchdowns and cementing the Sooners' win over the Mustangs.
Sooners’ linebackers shine
OU’s linebacking core was key in holding the Mustangs to 11 points.
Junior Danny Stutsman, the Big 12’s leading tackler in 2022, was all over the field and compiled 17 tackles, 2.5 for loss, and was responsible for OU’s lone sack. Midway through the third quarter, Stutsman recovered a fumble forced by defensive back Key Lawrence to negate a 23-yard gain that would’ve positioned the Mustangs in OU territory.
Sophomore Jaren Kanak made his mark in clutch situations, including breaking up a pass on 4th and 2 to force a turnover on downs. Redshirt freshman Kip Lewis also contributed nine tackles.
Lindsey Street tailgating improves
The long-awaited return of tailgating on Lindsey Street was a disappointment last weekend as one tent was set up despite plenty of patches of grass available.
The scene was completely different on Saturday. The atmosphere OU aspires to create when it moves to the SEC in 2024 was prevalent in the form of tents, fans and plenty of crimson and cream.
This is the good stuff, Lindsey Street. pic.twitter.com/8dGAP3lxv2— Colton Sulley (@colton_sulley) September 9, 2023
Next, the Sooners will face Tulsa at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16 in Tulsa (ESPN or ESPN2).