'This was his calling': Kenny Evans, who entertained OU basketball fans as Top Daug, died Tuesday

Zac Stevens remembers it all.
As a child in the stands of the Lloyd Noble Center in the mid-1980s, Stevens watched Top Daug, a legendary symbol for OU basketball, do his trademark slide from center-court to the paint, yank his ears from side to side, clamber on top of the rim and taunt referees.
While former coach Billy Tubbs and his star player Wayman Tisdale were some of the notable actors parading the Sooners’ crimson wave dominance into that era, Kenny Evans was the masked-man of Top Daug pumping energy into the crowd. One night, when Stevens was lucky enough to attend a game, he went to take a picture with the mascot courtside.
That glamor – turning the mascot into a campus-wide celebrity – was felt by people all around the program. It even inspired some fans to attend games and wear attire attributed to Top Daug. Stevens had several shirts of the OU mascot after he watched Evans’ magnetic personality inside the suit.
Evans died on Tuesday. Before he graduated from the university in 1992, Evans set the standard for the exuberant energy that earned adulation on the court and around campus for years to come.
𝑇ℎ𝑒 𝑆𝑡𝑜𝑟𝑦 𝑜𝑓 𝑎 𝐷𝑎𝑢𝑔 📽 pic.twitter.com/oP8sOOo7Ou— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_MBBall) June 15, 2022
“Top Daug always seemed to be at the center of that energy in the building,” Stevens said. “During timeouts, he was doing stuff on the court. During the game, he was always interacting with fans. He's always a little bit ornery, always messing with fans, especially opposing teams’ fans. That’s where I met him, I had Top Daug shirts as a kid and I was a really big fan.”
Alongside the basketball games, Evans showed up to various university events dressed as the mascot. When he ended his tenure, he was regarded as the greatest person to dawn the suit.
Sitting courtside at the LNC almost 10 years later, where the student section resides, Stevens was approached by the Spirit Section leader. A student at the time, he was asked to mascot the Women’s Basketball games while Evans worked the Men’s Basketball games.
Quickly accepting the offer, it dawned on him that he was working with the legend he grew up watching.
“I had never met Kenny before, but I knew enough about him,” Stevens said. “I was like, ‘wait, this is the guy that I used to know.’ I didn't know him, but that was the guy who was Top Daug when I was a kid going to all these games. So for those two years, I got to work alongside him, which was pretty cool.”
While his time with Evans was short-lived, he was able to experience the magic up close. Once the university unretired the mascot in 2020, which was replaced by the Boomer and Sooner ponies in the late 2000s, Stevens and Evans met up when the Top Daug mascot returned.
Shocking news today. Kenny’s impact at OU will be remembered forever. He set the standard for mascots. We’ve stayed in contact all these years. Truly a wonderful person. He came back to campus periodically & always for reunions. A true Sooner! RIP. You will always be Top Daug https://t.co/J6owi5pQuS— Joe Castiglione (@soonerad) June 15, 2022
Evans wasn’t shy about dawning the suit once again. Stevens and many other people that wore the suit after him knew it was Evans’ calling from day one. When OU basketball came to the forefront, he shined at the right time and created a legacy that will last forever.
“I feel like this was his calling,” Stevens said. “He was doing this kind of stuff after he graduated from OU, and he went on and did it professionally for a while. He just really had a knack for that kind of work.”
