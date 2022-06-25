'This team could do something': OU baseball's 1994 national championship team reflects on the past, sees similarities with 2022 group

On June 11, 1994, droves of Sooner fans lined the stands of Omaha Rosenblatt Stadium as Georgia Tech’s Jason Varitek stepped up to the batter's box and wobbled his bat behind his head.
With one out remaining in the ninth inning, then-closing pitcher Bucky Buckles heaved a slider in the middle of the plate before Varitek hit it off the third-base chalk. Catcher Javier Flores then ripped off his helmet, grabbed the grounder and rifled it into the outstretched arms of first baseman Juan Soto, who clinched the final out of the 1994 College World Series for a 13-5 win over the Yellow Jackets.
Every player in OU’s dugout then stampeded to the mound, toppling over several teammates, and dogpiled on the dirt. Unbeknownst of the moment, Flores instinctively grabbed his helmet on the infield line while the pandemonium ensued.
It wasn’t until he knelt down to grab it that he realized he should join his teammates on top of the pile.
“It didn't even hit me at first,” Flores said. “All the guys were just struggling to breathe in this pile, and I'm over here on top of it like,’ hey. ‘ I'll always question why I didn't just jump right off the bat. As soon as that threw that ball with him, and he made the third out I should’ve started the pile.”
28 years removed from Oklahoma’s only CWS win, members of the 1994 team are retired from baseball and work full-time jobs, but each have sat back to watch history repeat itself with the 2022 Sooners. For the first time since 94, OU has advanced to face Ole Miss (40-23) in the CWS Championship Series with a chance to capture its third World Series title.
Similarly to the 1994 team, which ended the postseason 11-2, Oklahoma entered 2022 unranked but found its footing late in the season. Since the Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship, Oklahoma is 8-2 and has outscored its opponents 80-58 in postseason. The surge reminds Flores of the team that won it all almost three decades ago.
“You can see in front of your eyes, this team could do something,” Flores said. “The way they play really aggressively in the bases is fundamental baseball. It’s just a really close style to what we played at 94, which was we always jumped out early on teams.”
Another similarity that pulls Flores into the action is Trevin Michael. Much like Flores’ teammate, Buckles, the redshirt senior is the sole closer for the 2022 rotation. Michael has posted a 2.66 earned run average, 95 strikeouts and allowed only 23 runs.
“It's almost the same to us,” Buckles said. “We talked about how they're similar as far as their path… they kind of just threw us on the back burner when we went to Omaha to play in the World Series.”
Buckles, who was selected in the seventh-round of the 1994 MLB Draft, and now works as a culinary teacher at a high school in Victorville, California, can still feel the Sooner Magic nearly 1,500 miles away.
That same magic still bonds him and his teammates as they text each other everyday in a group chat of 25 people. While teasing former teammate and current Oklahoma State softball coach Kenny Gajeweski remains on the agenda, the 2022 CWS run is bonding the former champions closer once again.
“We keep in contact a lot,” Buckles said. “We talk about it all the time now, just because you know it's in the moment just to tell you what we started with is how similar they are to us and that feeling that it's happening right now.”
Next, as OU pivots to Game 1 of the CWS championship series against the Rebels at 6 p.m. Saturday, Buckles and Flores will remain home to watch the team play from their couches. That isn’t stopping several other teammates from making the trip, however, to relive the magic of the World Series.
“I wish I could go, but I can't,” Flores said. “Dusty Hansen actually texted me last night and asked me if I wanted to carpool over there to Omaha and I can't because I have my son, and he's on a summer schedule. (I wish I could), but I can't make it and I can't take off. I got asked twice yesterday if I wanted to go because it's so fun down there.”
