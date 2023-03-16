'This is our tournament': OU basketball 'going to be ready' for first-round matchup against Portland

After Oklahoma was selected for the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2018 last season, the team erupted in excitement.
Taylor Robertson, now a fifth-year senior, was seen doing the “griddy,” a dance popularized by NFL receiver Justin Jefferson, while others flexed the ‘ball in’ motto on their tournament-specific shirts.
Simply hearing their name called last season served as a great accomplishment for the Sooners, who at the time was heading to their first March Madness since 2018.
But this time around, the vibe was much different. No griddys were in sight as Oklahoma (25-6, 14-4 Big 12) heard its name called as a No. 5 seed last Sunday, matched up against No. 12-seeded Portland (23-8, 15-3 WCC) at 9 p.m. on Saturday in Los Angeles.
“A year ago, just the excitement (of being) in the tournament … there was a lot of hoopla that went into it,” Baranczyk said. “... This year, it was a little bit more like ‘okay, who are we playing? Where are we playing? When are we playing? Let's go.’ … We're ready to go play. This is our tournament. We have one guaranteed game left. So, let's just go play.”
Last season’s celebration was short-lived, as OU fell to then-No. 5 seed Notre Dame 108-64 in the second round of the tournament in Norman. While heartbreaking at the time, the loss remained fresh on the Sooners mind throughout their 2023 campaign, providing enough motivation to send them back to the big dance.
“The NCAA Tournament a year ago is really what motivated us the whole year,” Baranczyk said. “And so, I'm excited to see us go out and just play and be who we are. That's really going to be our focus this week. It's still about your game plan, your matchup, and getting to know teams that you don't know, and they don't know you, but there is that element of okay, what is the legacy you want to leave?”
Two days prior to the loss to Notre Dame, the Sooners edged out then-No. 13 seed IUPUI 78-72. The matchup, which featured OU clinging to a four-point lead with three-and-a-half minutes left, proved to be an eye-opener as another contest with an inferior seed looms.
“(After) last year, you understand how good a 13 seed really is,” Baranczyk said. “And so, we go into this game not saying, ‘it's a 12 seed and we're a five seed,’ we go into this game (saying) ‘they're very, very good, so we’re going to be ready.’
“I don't think we overlooked anything last year in that first round. But I think just having that experience of stepping on the floor against great teams, especially teams that are hot … I think that experience can only help you.”
Undoubtedly, Portland meets the criteria of a ‘hot’ team.
After a slow 5-5 start to the season, the Pilots dropped just three of their final 21 games. The stretch included a 64-60 upset win over No. 9 seed Gonzaga in the West Coast Conference Tournament Final.
OU is coming off an 82-72 loss to Iowa State in the semifinals of the Big 12 Tournament, fueled by a third quarter the Sooners were outscored 24-14. Baranczyk credited part of the loss to Oklahoma’s struggling to play at its own pace throughout the contest, in addition to wanting to see heightened physicality from her squad in its upcoming game.
The Sooners also battled through injuries throughout the tournament. Senior forward Madi Williams was questionable with a left leg injury in the days leading up to OU’s quarterfinals affair with TCU, in which late-game heroics propelled the Sooners to a 77-76 victory. Williams ended up playing, but scored just six points in the contest, tied for a season low.
During Saturday’s pregame warmups, senior guard Ana Llanusa went down with an ankle injury. Llanusa also mustered up enough strength to play but scored just four points with one assist and no rebounds.
Despite the performance, the mentality the pair possesses has given Baranczyk confidence in them being on the court Saturday.
“When you have players that go through some of that kind of stuff, you underestimate it as a coach because you just want them to go and you're in it and you have this adrenaline and you want (them) to play,” Baranczyk said. “Not that we're pushing it, obviously they're making those decisions with our medical staff and our medical team.
"However, their responses and their answers to those questions are always amazing to me, where it's ‘I just want to play with my team.’
“A lot of times what you answer is, ‘it's March, I just want to play, I just want to play in the NCAA Tournament,’ … But when your answer is, ‘I just want to be there with my team,’ then you have a little bit more motivation and you're going to be a little bit better than maybe you should be. And they both answer it that way.”
With the tournament serving as the final stretch of games in each of their collegiate careers, Baranczyk knows that even when they're not at full strength, Williams and Llanusa will serve the Sooners one way or another for their upcoming matchup.
“She’ll be ok,” Baranczyk said of Llanusa’s injury. “Will she be 100%? I don’t know. But again, it’s the same as Madi (where) she’s mentally gonna be there. And that's what we need.”
This story was edited by Austin Curtright.
