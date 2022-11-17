'This is always a great rivalry': OU coach Brent Venables, Sooners recall favorite Bedlam memories

Brent Venables is preparing to appear in his 14th Bedlam game Saturday, but only his first as a head coach.
The Sooners’ longtime former defensive coordinator holds a 10-3 overall record in the rivalry, including an impressive 5-1 mark in Norman. Knowing the end of the storied series is near, Venables reminisced Tuesday about past classic matchups, like his first in 1999 when OU dominated Oklahoma State 44-7.
“I remember (offensive lineman Stockar McDougle) scoring in the jumbo offense, that was kind of cool,” Venables said. “I mean, it was like a Super Bowl for us, that's what I remember. I think it was the week of Thanksgiving and I'm thinking, ‘Why do we have to play this game on Thanksgiving?’
“I think we had been used to prior to that, Thanksgiving week was a week that you had off and then you played the next week … but I remember winning, can't remember the score. I usually am pretty good with scores, but I remember Stockar scoring on a jumbo package, and I remember (OSU coach Bob Simmons) and I remember (quarterback Tony Lindsey).”
Oklahoma (5-5, 2-5 Big 12) holds a 90-19-7 all-time record against Oklahoma State (7-3, 4-3) have met 116 times in football. As things stand, this year’s contest will be just one of three remaining in the second-longest current uninterrupted rivalry in college football before the Sooners head to the Southeastern Conference in 2025.
In September, Action Network’s Brett McMurphy confirmed the two schools have no plans to schedule any future games against each other. However, 2022 Bedlam provides Venables and OU an opportunity to notch a rivalry win and create momentum as they try to earn bowl-eligibility and keep high school recruits committed heading into the offseason.
While Venables understands the tradition of Bedlam having played in many of the games, he said he’s had conversations with his team about the importance of the series. The Sooners’ coach noted a number of players on the current roster have never experienced an OU-OSU matchup.
“I mean, I think anytime we're gonna play Oklahoma State, it's gonna be great,” Venables said. “You want to believe, at the end of the day, that (the players) are gonna always be excited, emotional and invested about playing week to week, because you only get 12 opportunities a year. That's the environment that I want.
“For some, it will mean a little more, because maybe they did grow up in the state… But it is your rival, we've been talking about it, it's been brought up in the media because we're still going to the SEC, right. In a few years. So, it's been talked about a little bit and so our guys are certainly aware that we only may play a couple more times. But I do think that the juice and the edge and understanding of what's at stake here in this state, the long history and series and the tradition and every year is a little bit different, right?”
Cowboys coach Mike Gundy took a slightly different approach during his pre-Bedlam press conference Monday, expressing doubt about the current animosity that exists among players involved in the rivalry.
“I think it’s (still there with) the fans,” Gundy said. “I mean, I’m not on it. You guys are. I think probably big in social media, probably big at the workplace down in Oklahoma City. People talk trash all week, but I just think the players live in a different world. They’re gonna practice hard. They want to compete. They want to win, don’t get me wrong, but I just don’t know that there’s the bitter rivalry anymore with young people.”
For Oklahoma-born players like redshirt senior wide receiver Drake Stoops, the son of OU’s winningest coach, Bob Stoops, and sophomore defensive end Ethan Downs, from Weatherford, Bedlam is particularly significant.
Stoops has held a front row seat for Oklahoma-Oklahoma State games his entire life. While he doesn’t remember his first, his favorites include the 2012 overtime thriller, which OU won 51-48 in Norman, and the Sooners’ 33-24 win vs. the No. 6 Cowboys in Stillwater in 2013.
“Bedlam’s crazy, I remember growing up watching it,” Stoops said. “Getting to go to a few, it would always be about this time of year, freezing weather, fans going crazy. But again, to play in a few has been a blessing and being on the right side of it a couple times.
“Last year they got us … it’s very similar to OU-Texas, maybe not the same magnitude but it’s an in-state rivalry. So it's a big deal to a lot of people, I know it's a big deal to me and a big deal to this team. So we're gonna put our best foot forward.”
Downs also holds vivid memories of watching the games with family and friends, and the hostility between fans during Bedlam week.
“It's really special to me,” Downs said. “We’d always have big home affairs, going to hang out with some family, and they’re OSU fans. I come from western Oklahoma, the majority of people in the country are OSU fans, and it's always a big clash back in the hometown, orange vs. red.
“And even when we had a game on Friday, in high school, everybody's talking about the OSU-OU game coming up. So I love this game, I love the passion of it, I love the energy and it means a lot.”
The Sooners enter the primetime contest with consecutive losses to Baylor and West Virginia, respectively, while the Cowboys are fresh off a win over Iowa State. In its victory over the Cyclones, OSU was led by quarterback Spencer Sanders, who returned from injury and is expected to start against OU.
Though Oklahoma is a six-point favorite in an unusually low-stakes Bedlam matchup, Venables and the Sooners will have their work cut out for them at 6:30 p.m. Saturday in Norman. However, one thing is for certain: OU and Venables are ready to treat it like it’s their Super Bowl.
“I mean, this is always a great rivalry,” Venables said. “There's great intensity and passion in the stadium … whether it's at their place or our place. The fans and the state are very invested in this rivalry game, and it’s gonna be a lot of fun.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.