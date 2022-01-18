‘This feeling sucks’: OU basketball’s late run not enough as Kansas hands Sooners 3rd consecutive loss

With 9:13 to play, junior forward Jalen Hill knocked down a pair of free throws that gave Oklahoma its largest lead of the night at six points.
The shots capped a resounding 20-2 run that lasted over eight minutes during the second half. The Lloyd Noble Center’s second-largest crowd of the season of 9,296 spectators, shy of the 9,539 that attended OU’s Dec. 1 win over Florida, was rocking at the time.
Then, the Sooners (12-6, 2-4 Big 12) went ice cold, shooting 3-for-13 from the field in the final 10 minutes of the game. OU saw its run unravel at the hands of the No. 7 Jayhawks’ (15-2, 4-1) Ochai Agbaji and Christian Braun, who had 15 of their 19 points in the final 10 minutes. Braun’s dagger 3-point shot, which hit the bottom of the net with 11 seconds to play, drained the energy from the crowd that had been raucous just moments before.
Following a promising 79-66 win over No. 15 Iowa State on Jan. 8, the Sooners seemed poised to make a strong run through the Big 12. Now coming off its third straight loss, Oklahoma has hit rock bottom in its first season under new coach Porter Moser.
“You can’t forget that feeling, man,” Moser said postgame, disappointed after he’d hyped the Sooners’ student section with pregame pizza in hopes of an upset victory. “This feeling sucks. It’s gotta be sitting there in your belly and think about it as you lift, as you watch film, as you train, as you practice, as you sit with your guys, because you can’t forget how this feels, because this is where we want to go.
“We want to win these games.”
Agbaji, who averaged 20.5 points per game entering the matchup with OU, failed to score prior to a layup with 5:37 remaining. He exited briefly in the first half after appearing to injure his left hand when he crashed into the scorers table with 12:21 to go. He checked back in at the 4:23 mark before playing the entire second half.
Additionally, Kansas stalwart forward David McCormack, who averages 8.6 points and 6.4 rebounds per game, missed time in the second half due to an apparent injury after not getting back on defense following a missed layup with 8:50 to play.
“You gotta tip your hat,” Moser said. “Agbaji hit two high level threes and Braun hit a high level three, two older, veteran guys who have been in a lot of games hit three major threes.”
Oklahoma was unable to take advantage of Kansas’ stars missing time. The Sooners shot a ghastly 4-for-17 from 3-point range to go with 66.7 percent shooting from the free-throw line, both among OU’s worst marks of the season.
OU also lost the rebounding battle, 32-31. The Sooners are 2-6 when shooting worse than 30 percent from 3-point range, 2-5 when losing the rebounding battle and 2-3 when shooting worse than 70 percent from the free throw line.
The flashes of solid play the Sooners showed compounded their frustrations. Senior guard Jordan Goldwire finished with a team-high 15 points, while senior guard Umoja Gibson added 11 points and junior forward Jalen Hill delivered 10 points.
Freshman guard C.J. Noland had eight points in the first half, hitting two 3-point shots before taking a hit to the head and exiting the game due to concussion protocol. Junior forward Akol Mawein set season highs in points and rebounds, scoring five and grabbing four boards on the offensive glass.
Yet, Oklahoma has now played No. 5 Baylor, the Jayhawks and TCU close, but the Sooners have nothing to show for it as they prepare to face the Bears again.
“A lot of games that we’ve lost, they’ve come down to a couple of possessions here and there since Big 12 has started,” Goldwire said. “(Kansas) is one of the top teams in the country. We played with them, we played with Baylor, we played with a lot of teams so it definitely is a confidence booster.
“We know we’re capable of beating a lot of teams, it’s just a matter of doing it.”
As the Sooners look ahead, their remaining schedule provides a daunting task. 10 of OU’s final 13 opponents are either ranked or receiving votes in this week’s Associated Press Top 25, and the two opponents remaining that aren’t — Oklahoma State and Kansas State — have both earned notable Big 12 victories.
The Cowboys stunned No. 5 Baylor 61-54 on Jan. 15 in Waco and the Wildcats upset No. 18 Texas 66-65 in Austin on Tuesday.
With nothing guaranteed in the Big 12, though, Moser is emphatic to not look too far forward down the schedule. He said he intends to focus on Oklahoma’s next opponent in Baylor, who the Sooners will take on at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22 in Norman.
“I thought we did some good things to fight back,” Moser said. It’s not enough and that’s where we want to get to, where it’s enough and we’re sitting on the other side of that. That’s what we’ve gotta keep fighting to.
“I'm going to keep fighting to build on what we did good and correct and grind forward what we’ve gotta get better. We gotta make some shots and only look at one game at a time.”
