'They've been great leaders': OU basketball's star trio nears end of career with upcoming senior night

While reminiscing about the careers of her three super seniors, Jennie Baranczyk couldn’t help but get choked up.
Oklahoma’s second-year coach took over the Sooners during a challenging time, with the team missing the NCAA Tournament each of the previous three seasons and often playing with just six players due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fortunately for Baranczyk, her transition to OU was eased by a trio of now seniors — Ana Llanusa, Madi Williams and Taylor Robertson.
“You don’t usually get to see people (who) value other people so much,” Baranczyk said of OU’s three leading scorers. “... They constantly pass up a good shot for a great shot, they constantly set each other up … (and) have each other’s back. On the defensive end, they constantly challenge each other and call each other up, they’re not afraid to do that. They’re what we want.
“They’re who I want my kids to become.”
As the end of their OU journey nears, the three will receive both a going-out party and an opportunity to further their quest for a Big 12 title when No. 16 Oklahoma (22-5, 12-4 Big 12) faces Kansas State (16-13, 5-11) during Senior Night at 6 p.m. on Wednesday in Norman.
“I think it’ll be really cool and special,” Robertson said of senior night. “And the best part about (it) is it’s not our last game together. Hopefully we have quite a few more.”
At the conclusion of the 2020 season, the trio faced a dilemma. The three were recruited by former coach Sherri Coale, who retired after the 2020 season and endured a 32-52 overall record during the three years spent with Coale. Williams and Robertson were fresh off a season where they averaged 15-plus points per game, a feat Llanusa accomplished the previous season before sitting out the 2020 slate due to injury.
Despite being three of the most coveted players nationally, the trio decided to stick it out with the Sooners and the newly hired Baranczyk.
“All the different opportunities … (they) had to go anywhere,” Baranczyk said. “But they stayed. And they stayed to do some really special things. That speaks to the character of who they are as people, who their families are, where they’ve come from, and the legacy that they’re leaving. From that standpoint, they’ve been absolutely incredible.”
A similar decision faced the group the following offseason, with them having to decide whether or not to use their extra year of eligibility granted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The chance at pursuing professional basketball careers was overshadowed by the desire to cement their legacy at OU.
“It just shows the love we have for the university,” Llanusa said. “We all had opportunities … (But) we wanted to stay here and do great things with one another. Not many people get that opportunity.”
While their final season proves to be the most successful thus far, they’ve faced bumps in the road, including a 67-45 blowout loss to No. 12 Texas on Saturday. Not only did OU have a chance to claim first place in the Big 12 with a victory, but the Lloyd Noble Center crowd of 10,127 was the largest any of the three had experienced at OU.
“We know that’s not how we play,” Llanusa said of Saturday’s loss. “When we’re playing at our best, we know what that looks like and that wasn’t it.”
Though the initial assumption was to rule out the Sooners’ Big 12 regular-season title hopes, OU received a second chance after Baylor defeated the Longhorns 63-54 on Monday night. While the help provided by the Bears was appreciated, the Sooners know they can do the same.
“Yeah, kudos to Baylor,” Williams said. “But … We can do that too. We can go out (and) compete with Texas and … Anybody in the country as long as we worry about us.”
OU now controls its own destiny and will tie the Longhorns for first in the conference with a win over Kansas State on Wednesday. Furthermore, the Sooners will secure at least a share of the regular season title if they defeat both the Wildcats rival Oklahoma State.
As for the trio’s future, Williams is projected to be a first-round pick in the upcoming WNBA draft, according to ESPN. Williams is the only Sooner to exceed 2,000 points, 850 rebounds and 300 assists in their career, and is just 50 points shy of the school record for career points, held by Aaryn Ellenberg. The Fort Worth native also claimed back-to-back unanimous All-Big 12 First Team selections in 2021 and 2022.
As for Robertson, her 144 appearances and 143 starts, both school records, have accumulated 2,269 points, sixth among active players. Robertson’s 92.1% career free throw percentage and 44% career 3-point percentage rank second and third among active players, respectively. Additionally, her claiming the all-time 3-point record is sure to bode well with professional teams, both domestic and international.
Llanusa, the longest tenured Sooner of the three, has returned from playing just 10 games in the previous two seasons to leading the team in points per game during this year’s Big 12 play. Llanusa also ranks second on the team with 79 assists and has grabbed 43 offensive rebounds as a guard.
Despite the uncertainties remaining in each one of their futures, one thing is certain: their legacies in the crimson and cream will live on for years to come.
“They’re gonna have a lot of people with them and around them,” Baranczyk said of Wednesday’s contest. “They’ve never had to do it by themselves, but they’ve been great leaders. So, the rest of us are gonna step up (for them).”
This story was edited by Austin Curtright and Colton Sulley.
