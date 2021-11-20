'They play with an edge': What OU defensive coordinator Alex Grinch said after Sooners' 28-21 victory vs Iowa State

Oklahoma (10-1, 7-1) defeated Iowa State 28-21 on Saturday afternoon on its senior day.
The Sooners’ defense held the Cyclones to 361 yards and garnered interceptions from senior safeties Delarrin Turner-Yell and Pat Fields. Redshirt sophomore defensive lineman Jalen Redmond also recovered a fumble and returned it 42 yards for a touchdown right before halftime.
Here’s what defensive coordinator Alex Grinch had to say after the game:
On the defensive line’s performance
“Yeah, I think there's been signs of that… how we've kind of found ourselves maybe not on a consistent level. Then certainly — during some weeks — I've been well short of that standard in terms of making it in the backfield and making disruption happen. It could've been a week where there's just a long stretch of time when we’re textbook, and it's what you expect the guys to be.
“I thought today you saw the consistency aspect of things and even guys being able to do it not just once, but a willingness to continue to kind of keep chipping away. You’re not gonna get home every time, but that one time you get on display or something like that you're gonna miss an opportunity, and in so many ways guys just play disciplined football, but they play with an edge.”
On Oklahoma’s ability to win close games
“Someone has to believe. It's top down, when you talk about Coach Riley as the head coach instilling in the program belief... So one, in the leadership, the guys possess that and then obviously you'd like to think as a coach that you trumpet those same beliefs, but then it's a belief in one another most specifically, and the chief thing that you see in games like this, is too often what happens specifically on the defensive side of the ball, you just hope for the clock to run out and you kind of get saved by the thing.
“One of the things that has been very evident over the course of the season is required to (make a) play and likely not just one play, to find a way to win a ballgame, whether it's on the offensive side the ball, big time special teams tackle to extend the field, was (sophomore wide receiver Trevon West) that did it today, to give us a shot defensively.
“I wanted to believe... the ability to make plays in those moments and you wish you would have made the play, two or three plays sooner, type of deal. It kind of takes some of the stress off but somehow, someway have been able to find a way to do it and a lot of credit goes to the players."
On Jalen Redmond’s fumble recovery touchdown
“Yeah, I think it obviously takes more than one guy to create a play like that. I think when you have quarterbacks that it's so many weeks you find these guys that they're constantly trying to make plays, whether it's with their legs or extend plays like that. And, obviously we have a long history with Purdy, and he does a tremendous job, and we have a lot of respect for him. You gotta find a way to win some of those battles and obviously, he was able to win something in that fourth, and those last couple drives, right and so you gotta win some.”
On the pass rush
It was tremendous. I give those guys, Coach Kay and Coach (Thibodeau) and that crew. You just don't want to get in their way as a play caller. You look down, you don't want to say ‘well, in the middle of a horse race,’ type of thing. You just want to put them in a situation where they can be successful. If some of that is, if you rush three and spy a guy, it's not in the name of being passive. It's in the name of those three guys who can be very reckless.
“(We) did that a little bit. Now you have to make sure that spy guy can have an impact and (Nik) Bonitto has been such a big component of that over the years for us, and obviously using other guys as well. I mean, that's why we're smiling. If not for them, the outcome certainly could have been different, so I give those guys tons of credit and am very proud of those guys.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.