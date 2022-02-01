'They overwhelmed us': OU basketball suffers 1st home loss to TCU, closing out grueling January slate

With 1:13 left in Oklahoma’s game against TCU on Monday night, most fans inside the Lloyd Noble Center jetted toward the exit doors.
The frustrated crowd of 5,286 had just watched the deciding moments of the Sooners’ first ever home loss to TCU, while dropping their sixth game in their last seven and finishing 3-7 in January.
Despite trailing by eight, the Sooners journeyed on a 10-0 run late in the first half that cut their deficit to just 36-35 at halftime. However, it wasn’t enough as OU (13-9, 3-6 Big 12) lost to the Horned Frogs (15-4, 4-3) for the second time this season, 72-63, and fell to eighth in the Big 12 standings.
The Sooners were annihilated on the boards, as the Horned Frogs grabbed 42 rebounds, including 13 on the offensive end. Oklahoma coach Porter Moser has preached rebounding all season long and was emphatically frustrated by his team’s effort on the glass as it only produced 20 rebounds.
“They overwhelmed us with their athleticism, length, size, physicality,” Moser said. “Five check marks overwhelmed us on the glass. You can’t win with that kind of disparity on the glass … it’s very very tough to get pounded on the glass that hard.”
TCU guard Damion Baugh, who’s 6-foot-4, and center Eddie Lampkin, who’s 6-foot-11, combined for 18 rebounds. Forward Xavier Cork added seven boards while no Sooner grabbed more than five. The Horned Frogs snatched 24 rebounds in the second half alone.
OU has been close in each of its seven January losses, but the execution necessary to win still eludes Moser’s bunch.
“I think we’re there, we just got outrebounded tonight,” senior guard Elijah Harkless said. “That’s something that we can control. A lot of times, some people don’t have enough talent to win, but we have everything we need to win. We’ve just got to execute and can’t get outrebounded.”
Harkless seemed to find his rhythm offensively again after being benched for junior forward Jacob Groves before OU’s game against West Virginia on Jan. 26. He scored 13 points with two 3-pointers and recorded a pair of steals off the bench after not attempting a shot in his last two games.
The San Bernardino, California native has accepted his role off the bench and said his teammates and coaches helped him through the situation. Harkless arrived two hours early to the arena before the game to get shots up.
“I think it was great,” Harkless said of coming off the bench. “It was a great challenge for me. I think it helped the team a lot. My teammates and coaching staff helped me through that and I think it was great for me as a person to grow and us as a team to get better and grow.”
Alongside Harkless, senior guards Jordan Goldwire and Umoja Gibson led the charge for the Sooners. Goldwire finished with 13 points and four assists while Gibson added 12 points and two 3-pointers.
Redshirt senior forward Ethan Chargois contributed six points, three rebounds and three assists off the bench. Chargois appeared to be regaining his strength in his second game back after missing four games due to an ankle injury.
“I feel healthy,” Chargois said. “I definitely need to get my wind back a bit. There were times tonight I felt like I was breathing real heavy, and that’s just not me as a player. I want to keep the energy up … I definitely have some work to do on my conditioning in the next few days leading up to Saturday.”
During losing streaks, it’s easy for teams to get frustrated and for a coach to lose control. However, Moser declared reassuringly Monday night that wouldn’t be the case with his team as they look ahead to battling Oklahoma State at 11 a.m. on Saturday in Stillwater.
After a grueling January, the Sooners are hoping to right the ship in the final month of the regular season and march into March.
“We’re not going to lose this locker room,” Moser said. “That’s not a concern at all. There’s a lot of opportunities for great games coming here and we’ve got to play better … we’re not going to lose this locker room. There’s no way.”
