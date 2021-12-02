'They made a difference': Electric home crowd spurs Porter Moser, OU basketball to upset of No. 14 Florida

Porter Moser couldn't contain his exuberance as he jumped into the student section.
“Great job, great job,” Oklahoma’s coach shouted as he hugged OU BoomSquad president Matt Bowling, and fist pumped multiple times, celebrating as if the home crowd had delivered him a marquee win.
In a way, it did.
When senior guard Jordan Goldwire stole the ball from Florida forward Colin Castleton and flew down the court for a layup 30 seconds into the game, the Lloyd Noble Center crowd of 9,538 erupted. Then, with 5:17 left in the game, senior forward Jalen Hill dusted Gators guard Phlandrous Fleming Jr. and hammered home a one-handed slam, and the largest crowd of the season roared again.
Goldwire’s layup and Hill’s dunk were two moments when the packed student section reached its loudest decibels, but from the tip-off to the final buzzer, the crowd didn’t lose its energy. All that led to Moser celebrating with the student section, then walking into the locker room victorious before his team immediately doused him with water.
🗣 𝑶𝑼𝑹 𝑯𝑬𝑨𝑫 𝑪𝑶𝑨𝑪𝑯 ⚡️#Sooners | @PorterMoser pic.twitter.com/yBfCh7ZkYj— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_MBBall) December 2, 2021
Aided in large part by perhaps Oklahoma’s largest basketball turnout since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Sooners stunned No. 14 Florida 74-67 behind its most complete game of the season for Moser’s 300th career win and first ranked win as the Sooners head coach. Senior forward Tanner Groves and senior guard Umoja Gibson scored 20 and 15 points, respectively, to go with Hill’s 18 points and stifling defense to give the Gators their first loss.
“If a lot of (the fans) weren’t there, I don’t think we would’ve won the game,” Groves said. “They were huge for us, especially down the stretch… their energy was rubbing off on me and the other guys.”
Moser has made the home atmosphere a priority since he was hired. He famously passed out hot dogs on campus at Loyola-Chicago to get students to come to games. At Oklahoma, he promised to go to every Greek organization at a preseason press conference and fulfilled that promise in the weeks immediately following. After tonight’s win, he likely won’t have to do the same on OU’s South Oval to get students to games.
“I’d be remiss if I didn’t lead by saying thank you to the students and the people there,” Moser said. “They created a great atmosphere, a great crowd and I just want to say thank you to them because they made a difference.”
Oklahoma used the energy the crowd provided to fuel its defense. The Sooners held Florida without a field goal for eight minutes and eight seconds late in the second half. They also held the Gators to their worst 3-point shooting of the season at 16.7 percent — UF’s worst output from behind the arc since Kentucky held them to 16.7 percent on March 9, 2019.
The last time Florida shot worse than 16.7 percent from 3 was Dec. 6, 2017, when Moser’s Loyola Chicago team made a Final Four run and held them to 10.5 percent in Gainesville, Florida. The OU defense also forced the Gators to commit a season high 16 turnovers, leading to 19 Oklahoma points.
“We’re trying to create offense with our defense,” Moser said. “I think the guys are really getting excited about being good at defense to create some tempo offensively.”
The offense took its cues from the defense. OU had been plagued by slow starts in other games, but its 9-0 run to begin the game and 37 point first half showed no signs of the poor play that hindered the Sooners before.
Oklahoma started the second half similarly to the first. Groves hit a free throw and layup, and senior guard Elijah Harkless added two free throws after getting fouled on a fast break layup attempt.
“We always preach the first four minutes of the game, the first four minutes after the half (and) the last four minutes of the game are the most crucial times of the game,” Groves said. “The first four minutes, we got off to a great start defensively and were able to spark a run that lasted the whole game.
Beyond the trio of Groves, Gibson and Hill, Goldwire contributed eight points and three steals, while Harkless added seven points and four steals. Freshmen C.J. Noland and Bijan Cortes provided a boost of energy off the bench with juniors Ethan Chargois and Jacob Groves. The team collectively responded every time Florida shortened the gap or took a lead.
“That’s what great teams do, they were on the road, they settled down and they punched back,” Moser said. “I thought the second half we started out well again, and I thought both teams kept on fighting back after the other team's runs.
“I thought it was a great team effort and we’re growing and getting better.”
Oklahoma will look to ride the momentum of Moser’s first signature win through a six-day break before it battles Butler in the Big 12-Big East challenge at 7 p.m. on Dec. 7 at home.
“That’s like the 50th thing on my mind,” Moser said of his 300th win. “I was just so happy for these guys, the program (and) the Sooner fans.
“I’m sure I’ll look back on it, but I’m young. I have a lot to do.”
