'These kids were resilient': Sooners overcome weather delay, defeat Florida 5-4 to advance to super regionals

Oklahoma didn’t sweat its 2-1 deficit during Monday’s five-and-a-half hour weather delay.
Maintaining high hopes has served as the mantra for OU’s squad this postseason. That theme was more prevalent than ever, when, despite being down to their final seven outs, the Sooners spent the better portion of the break in play focused on anything but baseball.
“I took a nap for an hour and a half then I watched our guys do some WWE wrestling. So it was pretty entertaining,” redshirt sophomore shortstop Peyton Graham said of his rain delay activities. “It just kind of took our minds off everything and helped us relax and go enjoy the game we play.”
Graham’s lightheartedness and eighth-inning home run propelled the Sooners to a 5-4 comeback victory over Florida to win the Gainesville Regional. With the victory, OU advances to the super regional for the first time since 2013 and for the 5th time in program history.
𝙎𝙐𝙋𝙀𝙍#BOOMER pic.twitter.com/fmTwvS9l5F— Oklahoma Baseball (@OU_Baseball) June 7, 2022
Redshirt senior pitcher Trevin Michael earned just his second start of the season after serving as the closer for the majority of the 2022 campaign. The former junior college product and Lamar transfer made the most of his opportunity, pitching six innings and allowing one earned run on six hits, and striking out five.
“This was my first year in Power Five baseball and it’s been awesome,” Michael said. “It’s just so easy to pitch with these guys behind you.”
The Gators struck first with a solo home run in the second inning. The Sooners didn’t respond until the fifth, when redshirt sophomore left fielder Kendall Pettis blasted his fourth home run of the season. Pettis was named Gainesville Regional Most Outstanding Player after going 5-for-13 and scoring eight runs in four games.
“Coming into the regional I was really just still trying to find my way… and just do anything I could to help my team,” Pettis said. “We got some bats that we got from Marucci and I tried one out and I liked it and I think… I had that in my mindset and it helped me… do well.”
Florida broke the stalemate in the fifth after freshman right fielder John Spkierman misplayed a ground ball, allowing a runner to score from first on a single. The Gators took the 2-1 lead to the delay, which served as a blessing in disguise for OU.
“I think that (delay) happened for a purpose,” OU coach Skip Johnson said. “These kids were resilient (through it).”
Over five hours later, redshirt sophomore Chazz Martinez surrendered one run on one hit and walked two in an inning of relief. A well-rested Graham responded the next half inning by launching a two run home run over the left field fence to even the score. OU took a 4-3 lead following an RBI groundout and continued to rally with an RBI single later in the inning.
Florida showed life in the ninth with a solo blast to right field to pull within one run. The rest of the Gators were shut down by redshirt sophomore reliever Jake Bennett’s two innings of one hit, one run pitching.
The Sooners emphatically celebrated their advancement to the NCAA Super Regionals where they will take on Virginia Tech later this week on Friday, Saturday and Sunday if necessary.
“Last week I think Peyton won MVP, this tournament Kendall won MVP,” Johnson said. “Just a different guy (each week) showing up and picking each other up… I think that’s pretty special.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.