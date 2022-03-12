'There's nothing better': OU softball's Jocelyn Alo breaks NCAA home run record during inspirational return to Hawaii

As Jocelyn Alo rounded third base and headed home just seconds after making history, she fist pumped toward her supporters in the stands, among them her parents, Levi and Andrea Alo.
Grinning, Oklahoma head coach Patty Gasso waited for the redshirt senior in the third base box, greeting her with a Hawaii-inspired shaka fist bump before she was mobbed by her Sooners teammates at home plate.
To cap Alo’s accomplishment, Hawaii head coach Bob Coolen approached the celebrating Sooners and ceremoniously rested a white-flowered lei around the star slugger’s neck. Coolen, who has coached the Rainbow Warriors for 33 years, was the only coach who said his team wouldn’t pitch around the reigning USA Collegiate Softball Player of the Year in the Rainbow Wahine Classic.
In the first game where Alo was given a chance to hit since reaching the NCAA career home run record’s doorstep, the Hau’ula, Hawaii native busted down the door and inspired an entire island in doing so.
Finally, thanks to Coolen’s competitive edge, Jocelyn Aloha Pumehana Alo was able to say aloha to the record books, clobbering a record 96th career home run. Her blast to right centerfield in the sixth inning of No. 1 Oklahoma’s (18-0) 11-0 run-rule win against Hawaii (5-8) surpassed former OU slugger’s Lauren Chamberlain’s 95 homers.
“Walking into the box, I was just kind of staying normal and staying within my routine,” Alo said. "And when the ball was hit, I knew it was out. I wasn't really thinking much about trying to hit a home run more.
"And I feel like that's a lot of what sets us Sooners apart from everyone else, is we don't focus on trying to hit home runs. We just focus on the process of things and just try to hit the ball hard and put the ball on the bat.”
Alo's two-run homer gave OU a 9-0 lead at the time, before she finished the game 3-for-3 with three RBIs. Almost ceremoniously, not only did she break Chamberlain’s previous mark, but she did it in front of her home state and entire family.
Once pitcher Ashley Murphy dared to float a pitch over the plate, Alo made her pay. While the ball flew off her bat, she paused to watch it blast off into the night. As it was absorbed by the glare of the outfield lights and floated past the fence, it finally thumped onto the ground beyond the centerfield gate.
BYU commit Ailana Agbayani, the daughter of former Major League Baseball player Benny Agbayani, was sitting in the stands with sophomore infielder Tiare Jennings' family when Alo blasted home run No. 96.
A member of the Orange County Batbusters — Alo’s former club team based in Westminster, California — Agbayani quickly phoned coach Mike Stith, who was cleaning his house in Idaho while his ex-player reached the home run mountaintop.
“All of these things become a pinnacle of what (she’s) worked for,” Stith told The Daily late Friday evening. “She's the one that has done the work, and she's the one that has responded and has proceeded to get better, and that's the key to all this when they go to college is to be able to get better and put that time in. … It's nice to see that she has taken this to a different level and I'm really proud of her.”
Before her previous home run on Feb. 20 in the Houston Classic, Alo was walked 18 times, several of those intentional, but seemingly needlessly, as the Sooners run-ruled seven opponents in that span. The eight games it took Alo to notch her eighth home run of the season tied for the second-longest drought of her career.
While carrying the weight of the record on her shoulders, Alo pressed on as the face of inspiration for all the aspiring softball players in Hawaii. Alo is representing the island for girls like Agbayani, who are native to the state, regularly watch her play softball on TV or from the stands and dream to be like her some day.
“She is the face of softball in Hawaii,” Stith said. “She is the hopes and dreams of many young girls. And I think that to carry that burden and to carry that weight in the way that she has is quite impressive. People don't know that (softball) is a big deal in Hawaii. She's quite a hero. … Jocelyn is carrying the weight of a bunch of kids on the islands that don't get the opportunities.”
After the Sooners touched down in Honolulu on Wednesday, one day before their tournament matchup against Baylor on Thursday, Alo and her team visited Hau’ula Elementary school for a promotional event. Gasso and athletic director Joe Castiglione made the Sooners’ trip possible this season after OU’s coach had promised Alo a chance to play in her home state during her freshman season.
Standing on the field where she used to practice with her father while Hau’ula’s mountains towered behind her, tears streamed down her face as she explained the significance of representing Hawaii in softball.
What a moment for Jocelyn Alo ❤️ She spoke with young softball players in Hawaii at the park where she started hitting with her dad. @78jocelyn_alo (via @OU_Softball) pic.twitter.com/Sa72xZ8Oa2— ESPN (@espn) March 10, 2022
“It's huge, just to inspire the girls,” Alo said after Friday’s game. “And I feel like this is just gonna have the Hawaii girls just continue to elevate their game, and now we're known in a national sense and lots of other Hawaii athletes have done it … I keep telling the girls that if you work hard, maybe (you’ll) break my record one day.”
After the game, Alo was dressed head and shoulders in flowers from her native island, replacing the weight of the home run chase. Now, her former coach expects the Sooners will continue without any distractions as they approach their second game against Hawaii at 4 p.m. CT on Saturday, March 12 to close out the tournament.
Individually, Stith thinks Alo’s latest milestone is the most special moment for his former player. While a second-straight national championship is in Alo and the Sooners’ reach this season, nothing will likely ever top Friday’s moment in her career.
“There's nothing better,” Stith said. “It's just kind of like winning national championships, and that's pretty darn good. But, when your family can participate in something like this, god blessed her with this day, that's for sure.”
