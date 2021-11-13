'There's a code of sportsmanship': What OU coach Lincoln Riley said after Sooners' loss to Baylor

No. 8 Oklahoma (9-1, 6-1 Big 12) was dominated by No. 13 Baylor (8-2, 5-2) on Saturday in Waco.
Lincoln Riley lost his first November football game after the Oklahoma offense only managed 260 yards of offense and committed two turnovers. Here’s what Riley had to say after the game:
Opening Statement
“Congratulations to Baylor, they outplayed us today. (We) didn't play a very good football game. Penalties obviously showed up huge, turnovers showed up huge. Defensively, really played well early, kept us in the game. Couldn't find much of a rhythm offensively the entire day. A lot of opportunities to make big plays and didn't get it done. The game came down to our untimely penalties, third downs, had some big third downs that we weren't we weren't very good on. Then they got us on a couple of third downs and I thought they tackled better than we did and we didn't get out to make tackles and they obviously got out of a few so disappointing. There’s no other way to put it.
“Give Baylor credit, they played better than we did. Certainly got to do a better job getting our guys in position though to make plays and then we have to make them when we get the opportunities on all sides. So disappointing. Still, a whole lot left for this football team. That's the advantage of winning your first nine games is, you do set yourself up to overcome something like this, so disappointed obviously, that we have to overcome it, but it is what it is and so we’ll bounce back like we always do, and like we fully expect to.”
On the fans rushing the field before the end of the game
“It became a safety issue. I care about the safety of my players, and I've watched David Ugweobu Just get bum rushed by three guys. I'm pulling them off, he's pulling them off. I know why Dave tried to kick the field goal. I don't agree with it. I still think above all else, there's a code of sportsmanship that I believe in. I wouldn't have done it. But that's his decision, that’s his football team.
"How the officials don't enforce a 15 yard penalty when you probably have 5,000 people on the field is unbelievable to me. So it is what it is. I mean, that's his decision. That's the official’s decision. Don't agree with it.”
On the decision to bring Spencer Rattler into the game
“We were just a little stale, honestly, and had a little stretch there in the second quarter, and kind of the beginning of the third quarter, where we had a few things there that he missed that he just typically doesn't miss. So, I was looking for a little bit of a spark. Spencer had another good week (in practice), and I told you guys I feel like I've got a tremendous room there, so I went with Spencer. Again, that's you gotta make those decisions in the heat of the moment. At that point I felt like it was the right decision.”
On the fourth quarter
“I mean, we just didn't play well. I still feel like we haven’t at several points this year, whether they've been low scoring or high scoring games. I felt like we were right there on both sides of the ball. I'll have to go back and see the tape… I think some frustration set in. Then there were missed assignments. We didn't tackle well and obviously didn't execute very consistently on offense the entire day. So I mean, I just think to get to that point you gotta rise up and be your best, and we certainly did not do that.”
