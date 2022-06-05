'There’s nothing that beats that': Sparked by back-to-back home runs, Sooners cruise past Florida 9-4 in front of hostile Gainesville crowd

Peyton Graham knew the Sooners needed a spark.
The redshirt sophomore has answered the call countless times for the Sooners’ offense this season, including a grand slam that propelled OU to a dominant 16-3 win over Liberty in Game 1 of the Gainesville Regional Friday.
Game 2, however, presented Graham with a more challenging task. No. 13-seeded Florida entered the game having won 14 of their last 19 and immediately threatened the Sooners by jumping out to an early 2-0 lead with a pair of solo home runs.
Graham dug his foot into the batter’s box in the top of the third and jumped on the second pitch he saw, sending it over the left field fence. The Sooners continued their celebrations when the next batter, redshirt sophomore first baseman Blake Robertson, registered his own solo home run to put OU in the driver’s seat.
“It makes a difference… up there on the mound. Going out there and knowing your guys are gonna score,” redshirt sophomore pitcher David Sandlin said of the Sooners’ high powered offense. “It makes it so easy to go out there and not have pressure on you to keep it (to) zero runs.”
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐨𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐫 𝐒𝐡𝐨𝐰 🎥#Sooners move into the regional final!#Boomer pic.twitter.com/WpMyKnM7Nd— Oklahoma Baseball (@OU_Baseball) June 5, 2022
The four-run fourth inning spark gave OU enough momentum to secure a 9-4 victory over the Gators, sending it into the regional final on Sunday. The Sooners will face either Florida or Central Michigan with a chance to advance to their first super regionals since 2013 with a win.
Oklahoma was boosted by Sandlin’s six-inning outing in which he allowed just three runs on five hits and struck out six. Sandlin’s start saw rough terrain when Florida tallied two home runs in the bottom of the second inning. Despite the bumpy start, Sandlin eventually found his groove and proceeded to hold the Gators to just one hit the next three innings.
“Throughout the year I’ve learned to not let it snowball,” Sandlin said of his shaky start. “It’s hard to win a game with solo shots. I knew as long as I kept it at solo shots and limited those free bases we would catch up.”
As Florida’s offense became stagnant, OU seized an opportunity. After reaching on a single and making his way to third via a stolen base and balk, redshirt sophomore left fielder Kendall Pettis added to OU’s lead by scoring on a wild pitch in the fourth. After witnessing Pettis’ display of small ball, redshirt sophomore Jimmy Crooks took an easier path around the bases by blasting a solo home run to give OU a 6-2 lead in the fifth.
The Gators nabbed their third run and continued to threaten in the sixth, but Sandlin was able to work out of a jam to cap his winning start.
Redshirt senior center fielder Tanner Tredaway’s triple set the scene for Crooks to slug his second home run of the game and third in regional play. The Euless, Texas native is 5-for-9 with five RBIs in the Sooners’ first two regional games.
That one went farther than his first homer!📺 ESPNU@jimmy_crooks22 | #LaunchPad☄ https://t.co/GliHPxJlrU pic.twitter.com/pIqMwXCz7y— Oklahoma Baseball (@OU_Baseball) June 5, 2022
“Just trying to stick with my gameplan… letting my hands work and staying comfortable in the box,” Crooks said of his recent offensive success. “That was the biggest thing for me (to) just take it pitch by pitch and do my thing in the box.”
Redshirt senior pitcher Trevin Michael sent the hostile Gainesville crowd home with 2.1 innings of scoreless relief and Tredaway added insurance with an RBI single in the eighth. OU needs to be defeated twice to be eliminated from the postseason. First pitch of the Sooners' matchup with Florida or Central Michigan is scheduled for 6 p.m. Sunday.
“It’s my favorite thing to play on the road,” Sandlin said. “As much as I like playing in front of fans at home, getting to silence a road crowd, there’s nothing that really beats that.”
