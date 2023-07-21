‘There’s no other conference that can compete’: What’s in store for Sooners in SEC

It just means more.
That’s been the slogan of the Southeastern Conference for years. But what does it entail? What “means more”? How does the proclaimed top football conference in the nation separate itself from the pack?
For starters, physicality. The smash-mouth part of the game is heightened in the conference, one of the reasons why it saw five linemen picked in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
“You could go down the list of every SEC team and every one of them probably has an NFL-draftable defensive tackle, if not multiple,” Kentucky offensive lineman Eli Cox said. “Especially guys on the edge, the pass rushers, the Will Andersons, the Jalen Carters, and that's just two guys who were first round picks from the SEC that played defensive line last year. I mean, Darnell Wright was a first round pick at (offensive) tackle from the SEC.
“The talent week in and week out that you see on both sides of the ball is unparalleled.”
Kentucky defensive lineman Octavious Oxendine witnessed the same as his offensive counterpart. Oxendine focused on losing weight ahead of the 2022 season in an effort to become quicker. After slimming down to 281 pounds, he was far too light to compete with the conference’s offensive lineman. Oxendine recorded no sacks and 0.5 tackles for loss in 13 games compared to two sacks and 3.5 tackles for loss in six games in 2021, when he weighed 318 pounds.
“I would definitely say the run game part of it, that's a big thing for me,” Oxendine said when asked what stands out about the SEC. “That’s why I'm putting my weight back on now. (To be) able to withstand the run (on) first through fourth down.”
While size and strength prevail in the conference, athleticism is not lost. Many realized this after former Georgia defensive lineman Jordan Davis, who stood 6-foot-6, 341 pounds at the 2022 NFL Combine, ran a 4.82-second 40-yard dash during the event.
Jordan Davis runs 4.82u 40 at 341 lbs 😳 @brgridiron(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/Md5z0oFOvc— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 5, 2022
It’s a theme South Carolina defensive lineman Tonka Hemingway referred to when asked what surprised him most about playing in the SEC, a conference he touted as “the closest thing to the NFL”:
“Everyone your size can do just about everything you can do.”
Each of the past four national champions are members of the SEC. It’s the only conference to send a team to the College Football Playoff each year of its existence. Georgia, Alabama and LSU have all completed historic, undefeated seasons en route to their recent championships.
Despite the titles at the top of the league, many believe the depth of the SEC is what makes it stand out. As a whole, the SEC held a 17-9 record against all other Power 5 conferences last season. 11 of its 14 members qualified for bowl games. The three that didn’t, Vanderbilt, Auburn and Texas A&M, missed the cut by one game and went 3-1 in non-conference contests.
“Vanderbilt beat us last year,” Kentucky linebacker J.J. Weaver said. “So it’s just competition every single week with SEC football. You don’t know what you’re going to (face), even if they have a losing record. … (The) SEC is just competition everywhere, even when you think they’re not, they are.”
The same depth applies to the makeup of each team.
“Nobody is going to give you anything,” Florida offensive lineman Kingsley Eguakun said. “You're playing the best players, the highest ranked players and you're playing guys who want to be out there. Obviously, there are guys on every team (who) might not be all that, but if you're on the field for (an) sec team, you're a good player for sure.”
Nearly one-third of the first 75 picks in this year’s draft were from the conference. The 24 players selected in that time ranged from 11 different teams.
Already stacked with 14 of the top teams nationally, the conference will add Oklahoma and Texas in 2024. Five of the Sooners’ eight conference opponents for their opening season finished the 2023 season in the AP Top 25.
SEC announces conference opponents for the 2024 season 😤 https://t.co/L4M6p0aYkl | #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/dm1EjoYxEZ— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) June 14, 2023
“(It’s) a lot of hard, aggressive, disciplined football. I’d say it’s going to be a lot tougher (schedule) than what (OU and Texas have) been playing,” Mississippi defensive end Cedric Johnson said. “... There’s no other conference that can compete with the SEC. Period.”
Playing in such a highly competitive league has its perks. Florida wide receiver Ricky Pearsall, who spent three seasons with Pac-12 member Arizona State before transferring in 2022, noted the NIL opportunities that opened up to him after joining the conference. Pearsall also mentioned the Gators' new $85 million football facility which opened in 2022.
Tennessee tight end Jacob Warren is entering his sixth season in the SEC. He’s seen the physicality, the depth and the perks of the conference, each of which is heightened compared to all others.
“Obviously, there's guys all around the country, everyone's on scholarship, everyone had offers, everyone was really good at their own school,” Warren said. “But man, when you're in this conference, it's physical ball, it's fast ball and it's not easy. It's not easy to win (on) any given day. I don't have a message for (OU and Texas), but I think it's just (to) be prepared, because it's a lot different.”