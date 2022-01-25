'Their support system is incredible': OU basketball brothers Tanner, Jacob Groves have relied on family, friendship from Spokane to Norman

One night in early April, not long after Porter Moser was named Oklahoma’s new men’s basketball coach, Matty Carney received a surprise FaceTime call from Clayton Custer.
After 10 years at Loyola Chicago, Moser arrived in Norman on April 3 to replace the retired Lon Kruger and brought Custer, a former Ramblers standout, with him as an assistant. With only four players returning from OU’s previous roster, they had work to do in filling out a team.
At the time of his call, Custer was interested in a player Carney knew well: Eastern Washington star Tanner Groves, who made national headlines after scoring 35 points against Kansas in a first-round loss during the 2021 NCAA Tournament.
Custer needed only 60 seconds to know Tanner was a player Oklahoma wanted. He quickly handed the phone to Moser, who became more intrigued by the 6-foot-10 forward Carney had been close friends with since their fathers coached an AAU team together.
Shortly after Carney’s call with Moser, Tanner Groves texted his father Randy to say OU had reached out. Days later, Carney had a similar conversation with Custer and Moser about 6-foot-9 Jacob Groves, Tanner’s younger brother. Carney had been best friends and longtime teammates with Jacob, who’d scored 23 points in the March loss to the Jayhawks.
Both Groves brothers eventually committed to OU on April 18, becoming the first acquisitions of an offseason rebuild that has propelled the Sooners to a 12-7, 2-5 Big 12 record entering Wednesday’s matchup against West Virginia, including three top-15 wins.
Tanner is OU’s leading scorer at 12.8 points per game, shooting 55.1 percent from the field and 35.2 percent from 3-point range, while Jacob has emerged as a leader off the bench, getting 13.6 minutes per game.
Simultaneously, Carney watches from the bench in his third year as one of Moser’s student managers after also transferring to Oklahoma. The Groves-Carney connection has only grown in their short time together at OU.
“I feel like there's a lot of kids who would have taken the route of, ‘I'm a Big 12 basketball player now,’” Carney said. “You're on full scholarship at a Big 12 school and you're going to take the approach of not being really humble anymore, but I think he stayed the exact same.
“He still stays in contact with all of our friends. He hasn't changed at all, especially since I'm down here, live with him. I didn't go to college (with Jacob before). Now I really noticed it, that he's still the same kid that he was when we were in first grade together.”
Tall, yet overlooked
Height runs in the Groves family, as Randy is 6-foot-6 and his father is 6-foot-9. Both played college basketball, as did Tara, the brothers’ mother, so naturally, Tanner and Jacob were dribbling as soon as they could walk. By first grade, they were playing AAU ball.
“If it was something they just absolutely didn't like, we would have probably gone a different route,” Randy Groves said. “But they both took to it … pretty easily and had fun with it.”
Beyond the natural height advantage, each brother displayed talent at Shadle Park High School in Spokane, Washington.
Tanner played consistently with his back to the basket, although he could shoot from outside too. Per MaxPreps, he shot 38.5 percent from 3-point range during his junior and senior years of high school and averaged 15.5 and 18.2 points per game, 10 and 9.5 rebounds per game and 1.8 blocks per game each year, respectively.
While Jacob was shorter, he played inside and outside because he was the tallest person on his AAU team, even though his skills were geared more toward perimeter play.
Despite many seasons together on the AAU circuit, Jacob faced Carney only once in high school. Shadle Park never beat Gonzaga Prep, where Carney played, in the six meetings during the brothers’ four combined years on the varsity squad, likely because Gonzaga Prep boasted current Gonzaga University standout Anton Watson all four of those years.
Watson and his Gonzaga teammate Kaden Perry, NBA players Michael Porter Jr., Corey Kispert, Kevin Porter Jr., and current Duke star Paolo Banchero all hail from Washington. Despite holding their own in a basketball hotbed, neither Groves brother was offered a Division I scholarship aside from Eastern Washington, a Big Sky Conference school with fewer than 11,000 students less than 20 miles from their hometown.
“I knew Jake was going to be an up-and-coming guy,” Randy said. “I felt that Tanner was really under-recruited, but they both ended up at a fantastic school.”
Eagles coach Shantay Legans saw the brothers mature under his guidance, especially as vocal leaders. He noted how seriously Tanner and Jacob took every aspect of college — from the court, to the weight room, to the classroom.
“We had a game early in a preseason where I was like, ‘Man, how did we lose this game?’” Legans said. “I made all the guys write me a couple paragraphs on why we lost and how we could’ve won the game because we shouldn’t have lost. What (Tanner) wrote for me in that moment was special. I still have it today. He (listed) what he needed to do and made it personal.
“I knew then that he was gonna be our guy, a guy people would follow.”
Tanner’s maturity as a vocal leader is more impressive considering he is an introvert and was more reserved than his brother growing up, but he has continued to emerge as a leader in Norman.
Moser emphasized Tanner’s unique competitiveness and how he sets an example for his teammates after the Sooners’ 74-67 upset win over then-No. 13 Florida on Dec. 1, 2021.
“He does a lot of things to impact winning, Tanner does,” Moser said. “The biggest thing is when all his teammates look at him, they’re like, ‘Man, Tanner wants to win.’ Tanner is ready to compete. Tanner's not afraid of that moment. … That helps you get through tough moments in the game when other teams are making a run.”
Neither Randy nor Tara Groves feel they did anything particularly special in raising their sons, despite praise from Legans, Moser and others who have coached the brothers.
“I think, in general, they're both just darn respectful, hard working kids,” Randy said. “I think that speaks for them. Some of that happened naturally. I think they just made a decision that's the way they should be based on the role models that were around them — their grandparents, extended family and (people) like that as well.
“They're the kind of guys that contracts don't get signed, everything's done by shake of the hand. When they tell you they're going to get something done, they get something done. I think that those are things that the boys grew up seeing and being around, that your word really means something.”
Emerging as Eagles
Upon their staggered arrivals, two years apart, to Legans’ Eagles in Cheney, both brothers got to work. It was a slow beginning for Tanner, who started just two games as a redshirt freshman during the 2018-19 season and scored in double digits only twice.
When Jacob arrived the following year, Tanner still didn’t have a much bigger role, averaging just 10 minutes and five points and starting just once. Jacob, too, played a smaller role, averaging 6.5 minutes in 24 games and never starting.
The next year, however, the Groves brothers erupted on the national stage. Tanner started every game and led the Eagles with 17.2 points per game. He emerged as a star, shooting 56 percent from the field while securing eight rebounds per game and racking up 26 blocks.
In the 2021 NCAA Tournament, the duo confidently strode into Indianapolis to face one of college basketball’s blueblood teams, nearly taking down No. 3 seeded Kansas. Both set career highs in points while shooting a combined 9-for-16 from 3-point range in a 93-84 loss in which the Eagles led at halftime. Jacob secured nine rebounds and added an assist, block and steal, and Tanner grabbed five boards to pair with three blocks.
Eastern Washington’s success helped Legans earn the head coaching job at Portland. Tanner subsequently entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, where he became a coveted talent.
Jacob, however, was originally content to stay at Eastern Washington or follow Legans to Portland. He began receiving more calls, though, including the one from Moser, that led the brothers to a Power Five program despite COVID-19 complications in their recruiting.
“It was exciting because there were so many amazing schools that were reaching out and it was fun for them, but it was also stressful,” Tara Groves said. “They couldn't go on any visits. Everything was via Zoom. They couldn't meet the coaches. You just had all these phone conversations and Zoom calls and you had to make decisions based on those things, and so it became stressful.
“Obviously, in the end, it worked out wonderfully for us that they are together, but it was never about that. It was always just finding the right place that worked for both of them. And being able to shine and to play at a level that they wanted to be challenged at.”
The brothers leaned on more than just their parents throughout the process. They took into account opinions from Jim Psomas and Matty Carney’s father Brian, their old AAU coaches. Psomas gave the brothers copious advice but refused to influence which school they picked.
“They asked a few times, ‘What do you think?’” Psomas said. “And I said, ‘That's your decision. You need to go where you feel like you need to go.’”
The choices came down to Oklahoma, Texas, Washington State and Portland. Though Oklahoma is a 1,776-mile drive from Spokane, Moser sold the brothers on OU.
“He held them both on their own merits, which is something that I appreciated — his honesty, his candidness. Having coached them, I'm very protective of them,” Brian Carney said. “I thought that Porter did an incredible job of recruiting them.”
Resilient and deepening bonds
The brothers’ decision to move to OU was only sweetened when they learned Moser had offered his Loyola manager a chance to follow him to Norman. Once committed, the brothers immediately tried to persuade Matty Carney to join them.
Though Carney initially resisted, the opportunity to continue with Moser at Oklahoma on the Big 12 stage was too much to pass up once he learned his credits would transfer from Loyola-Chicago.
“I am super thankful I came down with them because I've been having the most fun I've ever had down here,” Carney said. “Those two are a big reason why, and obviously, Coach Moser offering me a job and all that has been awesome. Outside of hoops, I love all the guys on the team, but those two especially. Our friendship has really grown to build the closest I've ever felt (with) those two.”
Despite being far from home, Tanner and Jacob have maintained the strong family connection that originally brought them to basketball. Their parents and younger brother Dylynn try to make it to as many games as possible.
Their extended family is also very invested, so for Thanksgiving, the Groves clan trekked to South Carolina for the Sooners’ tournament. Even though Myrtle Beach is nearly 2,700 miles from Spokane, the brothers had a cheering section approximately 40 people deep for three games in mid-November.
“They are an incredible family all the way down,” Brian Carney said. “They’ve held those kids to a standard. They’ve parented them, they’ve coached them, they’ve loved them. … It really is an unbelievably supportive family. They don't miss games. They find ways (to watch) regardless of where the boys are playing. Everybody's always watching from Spokane.
“Their support system is incredible. They’re just great people.”
The Groves family didn’t just show up to South Carolina — they did so in matching T-shirts parodying the 2008 comedy “Step Brothers.” Instead of Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly, Tanner and Jacob’s faces adorned the shirts.
S̸t̸e̸p̸ 𝑮𝒓𝒐𝒗𝒆𝒔 𝑩𝒓𝒐𝒕𝒉𝒆𝒓𝒔 🤣 pic.twitter.com/6cfmYhkwNy— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_MBBall) November 18, 2021
Buoyed by that support, Tanner and Jacob shined in Oklahoma’s Nov. 19 rout of Indiana State. Tanner scored 24 points, and Jacob added 11, combining to go 5-for-9 from 3-point range in each of their highest scoring games as Sooners.
Two months later, the brothers had an opportunity to exact revenge on Kansas when the Jayhawks traveled to Norman on Jan. 18. Their contribution ultimately fell short of their March performance, as they combined for just 10 points and eight rebounds in a 67-64 loss. Although Tanner and Jacob were unable to help the Sooners beat KU in Norman, they’ll have at least one more chance this season when Oklahoma travels to Lawrence on Feb. 12.
OU is reeling, having lost four straight games and two by one possession. Every Big 12 team is in the NCAA’s NET top-65, meaning the Sooners have no easy games to assuage the slump that’s plagued them early in Big 12 play.
In the Sooners’ 65-61 loss to Baylor on Saturday, Tanner began to break out of the small slump that nagged at him during the start of OU’s four game skid, scoring 11 points and hitting two 3-point shots. Prior to his performance against the Bears, he’d hit only two 3-pointers in all of Big 12 play.
With six minutes and 22 seconds left in the game, shortly after he scored 10 points during a 17-5 run by the Sooners, Groves blundered. He lost his handle on the basketball, and as he turned to grab it, he caught Baylor forward Matthew Mayer’s knee to his head.
A no-call on the play led to Groves losing his temper with the official and picking up a technical foul, much to the displeasure of the Lloyd Noble Center crowd. The Bears took the free throws and the momentum, controlling the rest of the game. Yet, the hit may serve as a wake-up call for Groves, who scored in double digits for the first time in OU’s losing streak.
“(The technical foul) was unacceptable,” Moser said. “I talked to Tanner about it to let me get it, especially since officials have a little bit longer rope with a coach than a player. So he knows it. He just apologized to the team and us. …
“Learn from it, grow from it. Nobody cares more than Tanner. But he made a mistake, and (we’re) having a teaching moment.”
Oklahoma will take on two more top 25 teams in No. 2 Auburn and No. 18 Texas Tech on its run through the Big 12 gauntlet in preparation for the conference tournament, which the Groves family plans to attend in droves.
Then comes a return to the NCAA Tournament, where Tanner and Jacob will need the same family support they’ve had since they learned to dribble a basketball to overcome their midseason struggles.
Roughly 30 minutes after the loss to Baylor, when seemingly the only people left in the arena were the teams, support and custodial staff, and media, the Groves brothers emerged from the tunnel to embrace the only other fans left inside the Lloyd Noble Center.
Their family, 10 strong, gave hugs to Tanner and Jacob before all said their goodbyes and parted ways in the parking lot. But, for a moment in time inside the still arena, everything was as it used to be through countless AAU and high school games for the Groves family: together.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.