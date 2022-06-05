'The sun is coming up tomorrow': Sooners enter elimination game optimistic after suffering 7-2 loss to Florida

Skip Johnson has a decision to make regarding his pitching staff.
Oklahoma’s coach has witnessed his squad record six consecutive victories behind a multitude of superb pitching outings boosted by 25 combined runs the first two games of regional play from the Sooners’ offense.
All of that faltered in Sunday’s 7-2 loss against Florida, which set OU up for a win-or-go-home scenario. Furthermore, Johnson is faced with a hole in the pitching rotation after throwing redshirt sophomore Jake Bennett, redshirt sophomore David Sandlin and redshirt freshman Cade Horton, and must decide which starter to roll into Monday’s game with.
After witnessing a rare lack of run support, Johnson’s choice could end up as the deciding factor on whether OU is sent home or can keep playing.
“I got a cowboy hat at the hotel, I’ll just pick a name out (of it),” Johnson said of his upcoming crucial decision. “Everybody will be wanting to throw I’m sure. That’s the great thing about the kids that we got, they’re tough kids and they love to play. Win or lose they’re gonna hang their head high.”
Final: UF 7, OU 2. We will have a deciding game tomorrow at noon CT.— Oklahoma Baseball (@OU_Baseball) June 6, 2022
Horton earned the start for the Sooners Sunday and kept the Gators offense scoreless through the first three innings. The Sooners immediately threatened by loading up the bases with their first three batters, but failed to cross the plate. The next OU baserunner didn’t come until the sixth inning.
As OU’s offense cooled off, the Gators blasted a solo home run in the fourth and tallied another run in the fifth to take a 2-0 lead midway through the game. OU’s offense finally saw life in the sixth inning when redshirt senior center fielder Tanner Tredaway and redshirt sophomore catcher Jimmy Crooks ripped back-to-back RBI singles to even the score at 2-2.
Horton was sidelined for sophomore reliever Carson Atwood in the seventh, who let up one run on two hits despite dealing just four pitches.
“Cade was outstanding,” Johnson said of the freshman’s start. “When you try in this game you fail. And we tried really hard… to get guys on (base).”
Sophomore Carter Campbell worked out of the seventh inning jam but was greeted by a solo shot to lead off the Gators’ eighth inning. A chain of hits paired with defensive mishaps led Florida to tack on three more in the inning and take a commanding 7-2 lead which it would take to the finish line.
Aside from a sixth inning falter, Florida pitcher Carsten Finnvold cruised through the OU lineup. The Gators’ phenom took the mound with the bases loaded and no outs in the first, a jam he miraculously worked out of while preventing the Sooners from doing any harm. From that point on Finnvold surrendered five baserunners, four of whom reached base in the sixth inning.
“His fastball-changeup mix kept us off-balance and got us out in front (of the ball),” Johnson said. “This time of year is always made for heroes… and that’s what guys like him do. There’s a place in baseball for young men like him.”
The ace pitching OU fell victim to Sunday has been a rarity throughout the NCAA Tournament thus far. The NCAA regionals included a game between Oklahoma State and Missouri State Sunday in which an NCAA Tournament record 44 combined runs were scored while 100 total runs have come across in seven games in the Stillwater regional so far.
Despite the loss, OU remains optimistic heading into its biggest game of the season. The Sooners are set to rematch the Gators at 12 p.m CT Monday in Gainesville. The squad will advance to the super regionals with a win, but will be sent home with a loss.
“We’ll hang our heads high and get after it tomorrow,” Johnson said. “The sun is coming up tomorrow no matter if we win or lose.”
