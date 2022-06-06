'The second game was a blessing for us': OU softball took its lessons learned from Game 1 loss and defeated UCLA 15-0 in Game 2 to advance to WCWS Finals

Oklahoma coach Patty Gasso didn’t want to play two games Monday, but it allowed her and her pitching staff to learn some lessons.
After losing 7-3 to No. 5-seeded UCLA (51-10) in Game 1 of the Women’s College World Series semifinals, No. 1-seeded Oklahoma (57-3) stormed back in Game 2 run-ruling the Bruins 15-0 in five innings. While OU’s coach would’ve preferred extra rest, she was able to throw all three pitchers in her rotation on the largest stage in the sport, as she looks to get her bullpen more experience before the national championship series.
A decade of dominance!!! 🤩@OU_Softball is back in the Championship Series for the third consecutive time and for the seventh time in the past 10 #WCWS. pic.twitter.com/hp52aGxdJL— NCAA Softball (@NCAASoftball) June 6, 2022
“As strange as this might sound, the second game was a blessing for us,” Gasso said. “To see Hope in that environment, to see Jordy and what she can do for us, and to see our team bow up and step up and say we're not going home… that was important.”
Sophomore pitcher Nicole May started the first game against the Bruins. Before the WCWS, May was the most tenured pitcher throughout the postseason for OU, pitching 15.1 innings for 17 strikeouts, while allowing five hits through the Norman Regional and the Norman Super Regional. Last season, she pitched 8.5 innings across five appearances in the WCWS.
Despite her previous successes, the sophomore right-hander struggled in her first appearance in this season’s World Series. May allowed a two-run home run to redshirt senior infielder Delanie Wisz in the top of the first inning of the contest and then another three-run home run in the third inning, which pushed the Bruins lead to a 5-1 score for her sixth allowed homer this season.
After being relieved by Bahl, May finished the game giving up four hits and a season-worst five runs in 2.1 innings of work – an uncharacteristic performance – as Monday was the first time she’s given up two home runs in one game since May 28, 2021.
Gasso was also able to give freshman pitcher Jordy Bahl some action. Despite the 0.1 innings pitched against Northwestern Thursday, Bahl was sidelined since May 6 with a forearm injury.
Bahl previously tossed a then-career high 14 strikeouts against the Bruins in OU’s 4-1 win on Feb. 28.
“I didn't know what to expect,” Gasso said of Bahl’s performance. “But, I knew that it was time to give it a try because otherwise she's gonna be sitting on the bench, and I'm gonna keep wondering if, how and when. We thought it might be a good opportunity, and it started to look real. The adrenaline was going on. I thought she had good control and she did a really good job.”
In her second appearance in the WCWS, Bahl allowed two hits including a two-run homer in the top of the seventh inning. She finished her outing retiring 12 of the last 14 UCLA hitters she faced.
🗣 @jordybahl 🗣 pic.twitter.com/fzMc0y6ZsK— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) June 6, 2022
Although the first contest ended in a loss for the Sooners, Bahl’s outing helped spur an inspired performance from rotation mate Hope Trautwein in Game 2.
“We have each other's back,” Trautwein said of May and Bahl. “We know that going into each and every game, and even when Nicole gets the start we’re behind her 100%. But, it's also huge for Jordy to come in and perform as she did. This (game) wasn't a setback for Jordy. For her to be able to come back at the World Series as a freshman and perform the way she did, that's (impressive). She's been impressing me all season.”
With the help of redshirt senior utility Jocelyn Alo and sophomore infielder Tiare Jennings, who combined for three home runs and 10 RBIs, Trautwein was able to shutout the Bruins in five innings finishing with six strikeouts.
“I’m just trying to stick to my routine,” Trautwein said. “That's something I've been working on for a long time to finish the whole postseason, but I’m also just treating it like another game. There's no reason to psych myself out – or any of the girls – by treating it like it's a special game… we just have to play our game and that's what we're doing.”
#HopeIsDope𝟏𝟏 𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 retired 😤 @hopetrautEND 4 | OU 7, UCLA 0 | 📺 ESPN pic.twitter.com/8suuzE8grV— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) June 6, 2022
As Oklahoma pivots to face the winner of No. 7-seeded Oklahoma State vs. Texas in the first game of the WCWS national championship series at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in Oklahoma City, Gasso and her pitching staff are pleased with the learning experience moving forward.
With Bahl showing Gasso she’s feeling more comfortable, Trautwein continuing to be dominant and May struggling in her first WCWS appearance this season, OU’s coach is still confident in all three moving forward. For Gasso, the entire team showed – alongside the pitchers – that they adjust as well as any team in the country.
“I think it's a second chance (to learn)…” Gasso said. “And then they all buy in and it's just that they're very prideful and very hardworking… they want to represent our sport, they want to enjoy the way they play the game.”
