'The SEC is a beast': LSU's Josh Williams on OU, Texas joining SEC

OU 2022 Helmet

The Sooners' helmet in the Big 12 helmet showcase during Big 12 Media Days on July 13, 2022.

 Reghan Kyle/OU Daily

LSU running back Josh Williams didn't mince his words Monday when discussing OU and Texas' impending move to the SEC.

Williams, a Houston native who visited both the Sooners and Longhorns during his recruitment, made it clear during the first day of SEC Media Days in Nashville that it means more in the conference. 

“I don’t think they know what they’re getting into,” Williams said. “The SEC is a beast, everybody knows. But I’m excited for them to actually get into the conference."

The former standout at The Kinkaid School was ranked the No. 480 recruit from Texas in the 2019 recruiting class, per 247Sports' Composite ranking. 

Williams sees OU and Texas' addition to the SEC as a positive, but warned the programs it's different with tougher competition. 

“You know being from Texas, and seeing all these guys from Texas either have to go to (Texas) A&M or leave the state to play in the SEC," Williams said. "It’s a big deal to really have another opportunity for guys to be playing in Texas, stay in the state and play for their state.”

OU Daily's coverage of the first day of SEC Media Days was produced remotely. OU Daily will be on site in Nashville for coverage on Wednesday and Thursday hearing from Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Kentucky, Ole Miss, South Carolina and Tennessee. 

