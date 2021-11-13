'The kids battled their tails off': What OU defensive coordinator Alex Grinch said after Sooners' loss to Baylor

No. 8 Oklahoma (9-1, 6-1 Big 12) suffered its first loss on Saturday, falling 27-14 to No. 13 Baylor (8-2, 5-2) in Waco.
The Sooners gave up 413 total yards, including 296 rushing yards, to the Bears while recording two takeaways. Here’s what OU defensive coordinator Alex Grinch had to say after the loss:
On the defense in the 4th quarter
“We talk so much about finishing, we had been a pretty good finishing football team for a long time actually, with obvious exceptions, but it was disappointing. We say don't let one play beat you. I think we kind of let one play beat us. … And I think as much as anything maybe after that, from a coaching standpoint, you're trying to eliminate that one play from happening again. Well, you can't correct the one that's already in the books and that probably affected us.
“So, I’ve got to do a better job. I will comment that, I thought the kids battled their tails off, they really did. It's a 60 minute football game and so it's not okay to not get it done in the end. But, a couple times there in the fourth quarter we’ve got to put them in a better position to be successful, specifically myself in terms of play calls.”
On Baylor running numerous plays in OU territory
“In some respects, you get shrunk down and you think about all the situations that could take place over the course of the game. We would talk about simple stuff. We would talk about three and outs, takeaways, and getting off the field. We had to try and stack three good plays in a row, and now they get to the midfield area in four down territory. So things open up offensively there's availability on that side of the ball.
"From a patient standpoint, you're never pressing. Defensively, what you have to do is you have to create those situations where they do have to press. Some of those took place, but certainly not enough.
“It just felt like a low you know, and you think about so many things. Are you in the lead? Are you in control? In so many ways we felt like guys were finding ways to get that control of some of the things that were happening over the course of the game. We found ways to get some (tackles for loss) at times. In a scenario like that when a game is so tight, it does take one player to kind of blow something, but we still need to respond and we gotta do better jobs as coaches.”
On the overall tackling throughout the game
“I thought at times good, I thought other times we tried to hug guys, as opposed to going low. Some missed opportunities, one of the big emphasis that we've talked to the guys about is taking the extra step on tackles. I think a lot of times we did in some of the quarterback run game in particular, there's only so many extra hats and you’ve got to assume you are one. We've got to make sure as much as anything from a blocks destruction standpoint that we're making sure that it’s not just one guy in the position to make some of those plays.
“Obviously from a calls standpoint, I felt at times (we’re) so concerned with one particular run play… and then all of a sudden the quarterback keeps it. It's too late in November to talk about tackling. We’ve got to do a better job of coaching it, obviously.”
On defending the stretch run plays
“Sometimes it's created with condensed sets. Again, it's something that you work on if you don't get the leverage at the line of scrimmage. They can create some kind of push on your perimeter with crack blocks and kind of a down and around type of scheme. The issue is, you put too many guys outside and they split you up the middle. Again, I go back to that it's a poor job on my part.
“I’ve got to have more emotional stability that way, as opposed to not letting them run that play. Don't let them run that play again. And inevitably, you have plays gone, it's over. It's done with. Everything you tell the players, you’ve got to do the same thing as a coach and there at the end, allowing the quarterback to get loose, just a poor job on my part.”
